Good Morning, Illini Nation: Flabbergasted. Shocked.

May 11—The G League Elite Camp starts today and runs through Sunday in Chicago as the precursor event to the NBA Draft combine. A total of 45 players were selected to attend the camp as part of the pre-draft process. The best by the end of Sunday will stay in Chicago and garner an invite to the combine.

Marcus Domask was not one of the 45 players selected. Not even after he earned All-Big Ten First Team honors in his lone season at Illinois averaging 15.9 points, five rebounds and 3.9 assists. Or after he played well at the Portsmouth Invitational last month in another pre-draft competitive opportunity.

So consider Illinois coach Brad Underwood surprised Domask wasn't included in either the G League Elite Camp or even the draft combine (where Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins are set to participate).

"Flabbergasted," Underwood said. "Shocked. His ability as a basketball player, somebody is going to see that through the workouts. To not have him in those is a grave mistake. His best basketball is way in front of him. A young man who was a power forward who is now really a point guard and a lead guard. As he continues to develop in that position, I think his future is really bright.

"I think he's got a long career wherever that may be in the NBA or Europe. He's so dedicated, so committed and such a great teammate. I was very, very shocked that a First Team All-Big Ten player that had the year he had — had a triple-double in the NCAA tournament — wasn't at least a part of the (G League Elite Camp)."