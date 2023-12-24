Good Morning, Illini Nation: Final Four or bust?

Dec. 24—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

Missouri coach Dennis Gates must have really meant it when he said Illinois was a Final Four team because he said it three times after the Illini handed his Tigers a 97-73 Braggin' Rights beatdown Friday in St. Louis.

But Gates isn't the only one linking Illinois and the Final Four together. Rob Dauster and John Henson from Field of 68 did the same thing.

The guys made some predictions on which teams will have a chance to cut down the nets in Phoenix! Do you agree?

WATCH: https://t.co/C9iDSlh064 pic.twitter.com/qIxTvHoax7

— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 21, 2023

"I really like the talent on this roster," Dauster said. "I'm going to bet on Marcus Domask finding a way to figure this thing out, and I think Terrence Shannon is one of the most underrated and under appreciated players in all of college basketball this season."