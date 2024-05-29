Good Morning, Illini Nation: EYBL regular season complete

May 28—The final spring session of the Nike EYBL circuit played out this past weekend in Kansas City, Mo. Here's how some Illinois recruiting targets in the 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes fared:

Scottie Adkinson, Class of 2027

The 6-foot-2 guard continued his strong play in Nike's E15 division for Bradley Beal Elite with his ninth 20-point performance Sunday with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists against Vegas Elite. The four-star guard and No. 20 overall prospect among rising sophomores averaged 19.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 17 games on the circuit this spring while shooting 63 percent overall, 56 percent from three-point range and 84 percent at the free throw line.

Dante Allen, Class of 2025

Allen plays on a loaded Nightrydas Elite team on the EYBL circuit — namely because he teams with Cameron and Cayden Boozen — but the four-star guard can hold his own. Allen averaged 13.3 points, four rebounds and 3.5 assists over the weekend.

Toni Bryant, Class of 2026

A consensus four-star recruit out of North Tampa Christian Academy (Fla.), Bryant had a big weekend for Nightrydas Elite. The 6-foot-9 forward had a pair of 21-point games and a pair of double-doubles and averaged 17.8 points and eight rebounds in Kansas City.

Devin Cleveland, Class of 2027

Cleveland played up for Mac Irvin Fire on the E16 circuit this past weekend. The 6-foot guard ranked as the No. 13 player in his class averaged 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. The only knock was his efficiency, as he shot 37 percent overall and 22 percent beyond the arc.

AJ Dybantsa, Class of 2025

The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class is ... still good. Dybantsa finished his second EYBL run averaging 22.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists while putting up a 54/40/81 shooting slash. This past weekend saw him post three more 20-point performances to give him 12 in 14 total games.

Miikka Muurinen, Class of 2026

The Illinois staff has logged some frequent flyer miles recruiting in Europe this spring, but Brad Underwood and Co. don't have to go nearly as far to see Muurinen. The four-star Finnish forward played at Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) last season and runs with Bradley Beal Elite on the E16 circuit. Muurinen saved his best for last with the latter, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists against Nightrydas Elite on Sunday.

Deron Rippey Jr., Class of 2026

Rippey popped on Illinois' recruiting radar during his sophomore season at Blair AcademY (N.J.), and he followed up with a solid spring playing for New Heights Lightning on the E16 circuit. The 6-foot, four-star guard averaged 15 points, four rebounds and 3.7 assists in three games over the weekend in Kansas City and made 41 percent of his three-pointers.

Davion Thompson, Class of 2027

Thompson, a 2024 N-G All-State First Team selection out of Bolingbrook, had a trio of 20-point games in Kansas City for MeanStreets' E15 team. He put up 23 points, 3.3 rebounds and two assists per game this past weekend and averaged 17.8 points and 3.1 rebounds as a 64/46/93 shooter overall this spring.

Howard Williams, Class of 2027

The Whitney Young product made a case this spring as the best player on MeanStreets' E15 team. Williams nearly averaged a double-double in 12 games on the Nike circuit, putting up 18 points and 9.3 rebounds per game to go with 53 percent shooting overall, 48 percent shooting from three-point range and 82 percent free throw shooting.