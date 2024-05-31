Good Morning, Illini Nation: Early entrants coming back to Big Ten

May 31—Some of the biggest names that withdrew from the 2024 NBA Draft to return to college basketball for the 2024-25 season came from outside the Big Ten. Like Alabama's Mark Sears. Or Connecticut's Alex Karaban.

But the Big Ten got good news, too. Even if Coleman Hawkins won't be coming back to Illinois next season while playing out his final year of eligibility elsewhere. Here's the full breakdown of the talent injected back into the Big Ten team by team:

Illinois — Ben Humrichous

Iowa — Payton Sandfort

Michigan — Nimari Burnett

Michigan State — Frankie Fidler

Northwestern — Brooks Barnhizer

Ohio State — Meechie Johnson

USC — Chibuzo Agbo, Saint Thomas, Terrance Williams II

Washington — Great Osobor