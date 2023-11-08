Good Morning, Illini Nation: Don't forget Amani Hansberry's debut

Nov. 8—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

Lost (at least a little bit) in a standout performance from Illinois freshman guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn in his official Illini debut Monday night against Eastern Illinois was an equally solid effort from fellow freshman Amani Hansberry. The 6-foot-8 forward played just 14 minutes against the Panthers and finished with seven points, eight rebounds and two assists.

The number of times Hansberry might just mess around and get a double-double this season could be surprising. Now, doing it against EIU is one thing. Hansberry still has to show what he can do against higher-level competition, but he's at least playing at a level (all effort) that could make Brad Underwood think extra hard about how he uses his youngest big man.

At minimum, Hansberry has already impressed his teammates.

"Every rebound is his," Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said. "On the bench I was telling (assistant coach Chester Frazier), 'Man, he's special.' He always finds a way to get rebounds. He's always in the right place. He's going to be really good for us."