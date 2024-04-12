Good Morning, Illini Nation: Domask gets Portsmouth Invitational invite

Apr. 12—Illinois guard Marcus Domask was announced as a Portsmouth Invitational Tournament participant Thursday. The PIT is a pre-NBA draft event for college seniors that has seen a number of participants go on to have NBA careers.

PIT alums include NBA stars past and present like Jimmy Butler, John Stockton, Dennis Rodman, Tim Hardaway and Scottie Pippen. Former Illini Malcolm Hill and Kendrick Nunn also played in the PIT.

This year's PIT will run April 17-20 in Portsmouth, Va. If you're confused about Domask's inclusion with the fifth-year guard aiming to get a medical hardship waiver and a sixth season from the NCAA, that's understandable. However, Florida guard Zyon Pullin participated in the 2023 PIT and then played for the Gators in 2023-24 — albeit after serving a three-game suspension.

The list of invited players to date includes the following:

* Drew Pember, UNC Asheville

* Shahada Wells, McNeese State

* Joel Soriano, St. John's

* Hunter Cattoor, Virginia Tech

* Xavier Johnson, SIU

* Quincy Oliver, Xavier

* Jesse Edwards, West Virginia

* Malevy Leons, Bradley

* Isaac Jones, Washington State

* Tyson Walker, Michigan State

* Max Abmas, Texas

* Vonterius Woolbright, Western Carolina

* Kyle Rode, Liberty

* Isaiah Crawford, Louisiana Tech

* Kevin Cross, Tulane

* Branden Carlson, Utah

* Jarod Lucas, Nevada

* Kalib Boone, UNLV

* Keylan Boone, UNLV

* Aaron Estrada, Alabama

* TJ Bickerstaff, James Madison

* Josh Oduro, Providence

* WIll Baker, LSU

* Riley Minix, Morehead State

* Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M

* Jermaine Couisnard, Oregon

* Tyler Robertson, Portland

* Alex Ducas, Saint Mary's

* Enrique Freeman, Akron

* Ta'Lon Cooper, South Carolina

* Tyrese Samuel, Florida

* Jordan Wright, LSU

* Sean East II, Missouri

* Tristan Enaruna, Cleveland State

* Jahmir Young, Maryland

* Kenan Blackshear, Nevada