Good Morning, Illini Nation: Domask, Guerrier face off in P.I.T.

Apr. 20—Marcus Domask and Quincy Guerrier will finish their Portsmouth Invitational Tournament run today. By facing each other. The former Illinois teammates will square off at 4 p.m. in the penultimate game of the event.

Domask's team, Portsmouth Partnership, is undefeated through two games after Friday's 86-80 victory against Roger Brown's Restaurant. Domask finished with nine points on 3 of 7 shooting to go with six rebounds and two assists. He did have the highest plus-minus on the team, however, at plus-17. That came a day after he turned heads in a 96-78 win Thursday with 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting, including 3 of 5 from three-point range,

Guerrier struggled Friday in an 89-87 squeaker of a loss. The former Illinois forward scored just three points on 1 of 7 shooting — missing all four of his three-point attempts — and also had three rebounds and two assists. He had a near double-double in his P.I.T. debut Thursday, putting up nine points and 11 rebounds to go with three blocked shots.