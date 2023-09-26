Good Morning, Illini Nation: Does Illinois have a rival?

Sep. 26—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

National college basketball writer/analyst Andy Katz celebrated the first official day of the 2023-24 season by spotlighting what he considered the best rivalries in the sport. For this season.

Rivalries renewed ⚔️@TheAndyKatz ranks his top rivalries for the 23/24 season pic.twitter.com/d7qs8mq9eh

— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) September 25, 2023

That Duke-UNC topped the list probably shouldn't have been a surprise. Kansas-Kansas State, Gonzaga-Saint Mary's and UConn-Marquette also made the cut.

The only Big Ten rivalry was Purdue-Indiana, which Katz had at No. 2. But it got me thinking. Does Illinois have an actual rival. There are plenty the Illini might claim — Iowa, Michigan, Indiana — but does the other side feel the same?

So I put it to my Twitter followers. The most common responses were Iowa and Missouri. Yes, Braggin' Rights means that the Illini and Tigers play annually, but the same question remains. Do the folks in Columbia, Mo., consider Illinois their rival? Or is it just a one-off game everyone gets excited about and then they go back to hating Kansas?

That's what trips up Illinois. There's no real rival in football (maybe it can be Purdue?) and that colors the rivalry question for the other sports.

One thing is certain, though. It's not Northwestern.