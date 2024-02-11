Good Morning, Illini Nation: Disparity in fast break points

Feb. 11—Sign up for our daily basketball newsletter here

Terrence Shannon Jr.'s game-high 28 points Saturday in East Lansing, Mich., included scoring seven of Illinois' nine fast break points. Shannon is at his best in transition, and he regularly got to the free throw line when Michigan State couldn't stop him on the break.

Shannon's efforts, though, didn't change the fact the Spartans had a 23-9 advantage on fast break points in their 88-80 victory. Michigan State's fast break points came in several ways — off Illinois turnovers, off misses (and keeping the Illini off the offensive glass) and even off makes. No matter the scenario, the Spartans looked to push the ball upcourt.

"They got the ball out fast," Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins said. "They rebounded well and kept us off the glass. (Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard) does a great job pitching the ball ahead and slicing the floor. Their guards and wings run their lanes. Their bigs rim run. It was them getting the ball out fast and limiting us on the glass."