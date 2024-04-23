Good Morning, Illini Nation: Different perspectives on the portal

Apr. 23—Brad Underwood had plenty to discuss when it came to the transfer portal last week in Gordyville, with the Illinois coach announcing the addition of newcomers Tre White, Kylan Boswell and Carey Booth. Underwood was, obviously, excited about the talent he was bringing to Champaign for the 2024-25 season.

"We've been very active since the day it opened," Underwood said. "I"ve been very public in saying I don't like the timing of it, but we've had guys on campus. We've done a ton of Zooms. As the portal goes, this is speed dating, so you're developing relationships and IDing things as quickly as possible. Our guys have done a great job, and I feel like we're in a place of addressing our needs, and that's something we're excited about."

Special guest Oakland coach Greg Kampe, who lost his best player Trey Townsend to the portal, had a different view on the transfer market. Life as a mid-major coach with good players and a successful team is a little different from that of a Big Ten coach with the financial backing to go get four (and counting) transfers.

"I'm not a fan of it, but it is what it is, right?" Kampe said of the portal. "I don't want to end up being the old grandfather, the crusty old guy that (complains) about everything, right? I don't want too e known as that guy. You've got to adapt to it. I think my team, as many of you saw, is as good as anybody in the country, but my best player is in the portal and he's not coming back to me.

"We could have had another year like that. Now it's my job to go find somebody that can help us the way that young man helped us. That's not an easy thing to do, but this is what it is today. You adapt or die, and I don't want to die. I want to stay a part of this."