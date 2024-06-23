Good Morning, Illini Nation: Different level of recruit

Jun. 23—Jasper Johnson was on campus Saturday at Illinois. The latest high-profile prospect to visit the Illini. The last, of course, was Will Riley, and the five-star Canadian wing will announce his commitment later today.

Johnson is also a five-star recruit in the Class of 2025 (albeit one who isn't projected to reclassify). His visit on the heels of Riley's trip to Champaign is an interesting turn in Illinois' recruiting efforts. Brad Underwood and Co. have always targeted good players. Now they're starting to go after the players the recruiting rankings consider great.

Should Riley pick Illinois, he'd automatically become the top-ranked recruit of the Underwood era and the top overall in the modern recruiting rankings era. His 247Sports Composite score of 0.9955 tops current freshman Morez Johnson Jr., who checked in at 0.9898. Johnson's score is even higher than Riley's.

Here's a look at the current top 10, which is an intriguing mix of Illinois stars and guys that didn't stay around too long:

1. Morez Johnson Jr. — High hopes abound for the freshman big man, who just won gold with Team USA at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup.

2. Ayo Dosunmu — The All-American guard has his jersey in the State Farm Center rafters and just wrapped up his third season with the Chicago Bulls.

3. Adam Miller — One-and-done in Champaign, Miller spent two seasons at LSU (playing just one after tearing his ACL) and is back in Tempe, Ariz., in 2024-25 for his second season at Arizona State.

4. Skyy Clark — His stay was even briefer than Miller's after he left Illinois during the 2022-23 season, but he'll be back in Champaign this coming season with UCLA (after a one-year stint at Louisville).

5. Jeremiah Fears — Currently Illinois' lone commit in the Class of 2025, he'd probably be comfortable in a backcourt with Johnson considering they were both also on the gold medal-winning U.S. team at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup in Buenos Aires.

6. Meyers Leonard — The Illini's last first-round pick in the NBA draft (in 2012), Leonard was out of the league this past season after a brief nine-game stint with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022-23.

7. Andre Curbelo — Curbelo's rash of concussions created one of the more intriguing "What if?" scenarios for Illinois basketball. The Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman, the Puerto Rican point guard has bounced from Illinois to St. John's to Southern Miss.

8. Jereme Richmond — Turns out Richmond choosing to go one-and-done at Illinois was a mistake. He went undrafted in 2011 and played some professionally after being plagued with legal troubles a decade ago.

9. Kofi Cockburn — Cockburn also has his jersey honored in the SFC rafters and finishing his Illinois career as a two-time All-American. He played this past season in South Korea.

10. Jalen Coleman-Lands — Coleman-Lands' college career extended seven seasons with stops at Illinois (playing for John Groce), DePaul and Kansas where he was on the Jayhawks' national championship team in 2021-22.