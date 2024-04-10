Good Morning, Illini Nation: Who did it best?

Apr. 9—The Illinois men's basketball team was the originator of squirt gun-related celebrations in the postseason. Celebrations that grew in spectacle — and super soaker size — from making it to the Sweet 16 to advancing to the Elite Eight.

The Illinois women's team took their cue from their Ubben Basketball Complex neighbors to celebrate their Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament title.

But which coach did it best? Shauna Green or Brad Underwood?

"I kept my shirt on," Green told the audience at the Esquire for Monday Night Sports Talk. A quip that drew loud laughter. "But I did have a poncho, which I thought was pretty clever. Thanks to our equipment manager Rick (Raven) for thinking of that. I was sick of being drenched the last few (postgame celebrations). I came in prepared. I think I one-upped him on that, but he got me on some of the others."

Underwood at least had the upper hand in water dispensed.

"The last super soaker we had was a hell of a gun," he said. "It was great until I got back to the hotel and had to listen to my two daughters. We're going to find out how good Adam Fletcher is this offseason. They told me my six-pack isn't quite what it used to be.

I'm listening to Sirius XM (Monday) morning as I'm driving to work — just happened to have it on — and they literally called me 'Tommy Boy.' I'm like, 'Damn.' I immediately sent the guy a text, 'Man that hurts.' I think she won the battle. She got the better end of that deal."