Good Morning, Illini Nation: Checking in on the circuits

May 7—Both the Nike EYBL and adidas 3SSB circuits were in action this past weekend in Atlanta and Hoover, Ala., respectively. Here's how several Illinois recruiting targets fared:

Scottie Adkinson

Adkinson was one of the first Class of 2027 prospects Illinois offered. The Marion native played his freshman season at Vashon (Mo.) — one of the better teams in St. Louis — and is playing for Bradley Beal Elite on Nike's E15 circuit this spring. The 6-2 guard exploded for 28 points and 10 rebounds in his final game in Atlanta this past weekend and averaged 16.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 54 percent overall and 54 percent from three-point range.

Kiyan Anthony

Anthony, the son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, plays for Team Melo, of course, on the EYBL circuit. The consensus four-star guard in the Class of 2025 had a pair of 20-point games in Atlanta (24 and 23) and averaged 21.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the weekend. The 6-5 guard out of Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) shot 51 percent overall and 42 percent from three-point range.

Jamarion Batemon

Batemon has been one of the most consistent scorers on the adidas 3SSB circuit through two weekends. The 6-3 guard out of Milwaukee, Wis., who has visited the Illinois campus, scored at least 20 points in four of five games in Hoover and averaged 23 points on 45/44/83 shooting. He made 24 of 54 threes.

AJ Dybantsa

Whether Illinois' pursuit of the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2025 pans out or not is to be determined. But the Illini at least put themselves up for consideration with an offer in late January. Dybantsa continues to flash as one of the premier scorers in the EYBL and averaged 21.3 points, six rebounds and 2.7 assists over the weekend for Oakland Soldiers while putting up a shooting slash of 56/46/71.

Amari Evans

One of the newest prospects on Illinois' recruiting board in the Class of 2025 had a solid weekend for New Heights Lightning (EYBL). The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 12.3 points and 3.7 rebounds and shot 41 percent from three-point range in three games — a mark that stood at 54 percent before a tough finish in game three.

Jeremiah Fears

Illinois' lone commit in the Class of 2025 had another high-scoring weekend for Indy Heat on the EYBL circuit. The Joliet native went off for 29 points in his best effort and put up 22 points and four rebounds per game. While Fears shot 49 percent overall and made all 12 of his free throws in three games, he did just go 4 of 12 from three-point range.

Malachi Moreno

Orlando Antigua returning to Illinois as associate head coach was quickly followed by an offer to Moreno, who he had been recruiting while at Kentucky. Moreno is the top-ranked prospect in the Bluegrass State in the Class of 2025 and is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports, On3, Rivals and ESPN. The Georgetown, Ky., 7-footer averaged 15 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for still unbeaten Indiana Elite and closed out five games in Alabama with 29 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and three assists in a 96-90 win against ASAK Elite.

Koa Peat

Peat trimmed his list of potential college basketball destinations to 10 schools in mid-January. Two of those teams — Michigan and Kentucky — have had coaching changes since. Antigua was the Wildcats' primary recruiter on the Perry (Ariz.) star, so maybe the door is cracked open for the son of a former Champaign Central football standout to come "home?" Peat is a consensus top-five, five-star recruit in the Class of 2025 and averaged 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals in three games for Compton Magic on the 3SSB circuit this past weekend.

Jonathan Sanderson

Illinois already had an offer out to Sanderson before his dad, Jon, was hired as a strength and conditioning consultant late in the 2023-24 season. The 6-2 point guard is a consensus four-star prospect in the Class of 2026 and showed why with a consistent weekend for Midwest Basketball Club on the 3SSB circuit. Sanderson put up 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game and knocked down 15 three-pointers in five games at a 38 percent clip.

Lincoln Williams

Williams had a breakout sophomore season at Kankakee and earned N-G All-State Second Team honors in the process. He's kept it up with Mac Irvin Fire on Nike's E16 circuit. The 6-6 Williams put up 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and two blocks per game, shot 58 percent from the field overall and made 40 percent of his three-point attempts in Atlanta.