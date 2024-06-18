Good Morning, Illini Nation: Change in draft projection

Jun. 18—Just four days ago Terrence Shannon Jr. was still being mostly projected as a second-round pick in mock drafts ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft (June 26-27 in New York). The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, in fact, had the former Illinois guard slotted in as the No. 43 overall pick to the Miami Heat.

Then Shannon was found not guilty on a pair of charges in Lawrence, Kan. Turns out that could make a difference in his draft status. Shannon is now projected as the No. 30 overall pick to the Boston Celtics to close out the first round.

"Shannon could master his downhill scoring ability in Boston's developmental system, and he has enough size and versatility on defense to potentially contribute during his rookie contract," O'Connor wrote.

O'Connor's mock draft includes scouting reports — strengths and weaknesses — for all 58 projected picks. Shannon gets high marks for his ability in transition and attacking the basket in the halfcourt on straight line drives, while question marks are lobbed about his defense at the next level.

on Monday, with the 6-foot-6 guard going No. 24 to the New York Knicks (right before Purdue's Zach Edey, also to the Knicks).

"He was incredibly impressive for Illinois at the end of the season," Peek wrote about Shannon. "The lefty guard can score at all three levels and impact a team right away with how well he reads defenses."