Good Morning, Illini Nation: If you bring him, will they come?

Apr. 25—Brad Underwood calls Orlando Antigua one of the "great, great connectors of people." It's what makes the old/new Illinois assistant coach such a valuable resource in recruiting. Antigua has worldwide connections ... and has the type of personality that makes connecting with recruits, their families and coaches possible.

College basketball might be in a new era with NLI, but as Antigua put it, "relationships are what get you in the door."

What doors might Antigua open now that he's back at Illinois? Will any of the prospects he was recruiting at Kentucky be a fit in Champaign?

Class of 2024 five-star guard Boogie Fland is back on the market after decommitting from Kentucky albeit with a trip to Fayetteville, Ark., in the works. Illinois was actually involved in the Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) product's recruitment before he chose Kentucky. There's some crossover in the Class of 2025, too, with the Wildcats and Illini both having offered five-star recruits AJ Dybantsa (the No. 1 prospect in the class), Koa Peat and Darryn Peterson.

"Some will and some won't," Antigua said about the same pool of prospects being on Illinois' recruiting radar now that he's left Kentucky. "It depends on relationships. It depends on opportunity. It depends on need. Every situation determines what those things can be. We will look to see what pieces can fit, and then we'll try to recruit those kids that meet the needs."