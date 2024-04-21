Good Morning, Illini Nation: Bo Boroski loves Champaign

Apr. 21—Bo Boroski was ... not exactly a fan favorite at State Farm Center. Illinois fans, in fact, dreaded the news that he would be calling the game. (A misguided notion, perhaps. Boroski was a solid official).

But while Illini fans might not have been thrilled to see him, the now former Big Ten official (he hung up his whistle after the 2021-22 season) always enjoyed his trips to C-U.

"I loved coming to Champaign," Boroski said. "No. 1, it's an hour and 45 indues from my house. As an official who traveled a lot, that meant a lot. But I enjoyed the campus scene. I'd put a hat on and take advantage of some of the restarautns and local taverns after the game. Loved Champaign and loved coming here. Wish there was a Marriott property closer to campus, but I guess I'll settle for staying by the mall. Loved being in Champaign."

Boroski also enjoyed officiating Illinois games with Brad Underwood at the Illini helm. Even if it might not have always looked like it on TV.

"Big personality," Boroski said of the Illinois coach. "I am, too, so you could think that could potentially clash. But I've known Brad a long time. He's very authentic. He's one of those coaches that will let you know where he stands, but he actually listened for responses when he asked legitimate questions.

"I enjoy coaches that the general population would believe are tough. Coach Underwood is one of those guys people ask about all over the country. I happen to love those Type A personalities. We had some wars, some battles internally, but we're both optimal communicators in my mind."