Good Morning, Illini Nation: Bill Self's only loss in Champaign

Bill Self left Illinois following the 2002-03 season with a 78-24 record with the Illini. Where Self was truly successful, though, was at State Farm Center (or, as it was known then and Self still apparently calls it, Assembly Hall).

Self went 39-1 at home. A stat brought to my attention by a Friday afternoon tweet from former Illini Sean Harrington, who wondered if the Oct. 29 charity exhibition game between Illinois and Kansas would be his second.

The only loss in those 40 games in Champaign came on Feb. 12, 2002, with Michigan State securing a 67-61 victory. It was arguably one of the worst stretches of Self's career at Illinois as the third of three straight losses, with Indiana and Ohio State delivering the first two no their home courts.

(For context, Self only lost consecutive games one other time in his three years at Illinois with back-to-back losses in January 2002 at Wisconsin and Purdue).

Michigan State wound up with four players in double figures in handing Self his only loss in Champaign. Adam Ballinger led the way with 18 points, Chris Hill had 13 off the bench, Marcus Taylor chipped in 12 and Alan Anderson rounded things out with 11.

That was enough to best what was basically a two-man show for Illinois. Brian Cook scored a game-high 22 points, and Frank Williams added 19. The next leading scorer was Cory Bradford with seven points, and Robert Archibald had five. Just eight total points off the bench didn't help the Illini's cause. Neither did 38 percent shooting overall and 30 percent three-point shooting.

Illinois responded to that loss to Michigan State by ripping off an eight-game winning streak to finish out the regular season. The Illini eventually earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament before bowing out in the Sweet 16 to ... Kansas.