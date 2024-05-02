Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten transfer portal tracker update

May 2—The transfer portal closed Wednesday. That, of course, was just the deadline for players to enter it. They can take all the time they deem necessary to find a new college basketball home. (If they find one). Nearly 2,000 players opted for the portal in the last 45 days. The reality of the situation is some will still be in it when the 2024-25 season begins.

The Big Ten played its part in filling the portal — and trying to empty it. Here's an updated rundown of who's going and who's coming, with new additions since April 16 in bold:

Illinois

Out: Dain Dainja, 6-9, F/C (Memphis); Sencire Harris, 6-4, G ; ; ; ;

In: Jake Davis, 6-6, 210, F (Mercer); Tre White, 6-7, G, (Louisville); Kylan Boswell, 6-2, G (Arizona); ;

Indiana

Out: Payton Sparks, 6-9, C (Ball State); C.J. Gunn, 6-6, G (DePaul); Kaleb Banks, 6-7, F

In: Myles Rice, 6-2, G, (Washington State); ; ;

Iowa

Out: Dasonte Bowen, 6-3, G ; Patrick McCaffery, 6-9, F (Butler); Tony Perkins, 6-4, G (Missouri)

In: n/a

Maryland

Out: Noah Batchelor, 6-6, F (Buffalo); Jamie Kaiser Jr., 6-6 (Butler), F; Jahnathan Lamothe, 6-4, G (North Carolina A&T); Caelum Swanton-Rodger, 6-11 , C; Mady Traore, 6-11, F

In: Rodney Rice, 6-4, G (Virginia Tech); Ja'Kobi Gillespie, 6-0, G (Belmont); Tafara Gapare, 6-9, F ;

Michigan

Out: Dug McDaniel, 5-11, G (Kansas State); Youssef Khayat, 6-9, F (Bowling Green); Tarris Reed Jr., 6-10, C ; Terrance Williams II, 6-7, F ; George Washington III, 6-2, G

In: ; ; ; ; ;

Michigan State

Out: Mady Sissoko, 6-9, C ;

In:

Minnesota

Out: Braeden Carrington, 6-4, G; Isaiah Ihnen, 6-10, F ; Kristupas Keinys, 6-8, F; Joshua Ola-Joseph, 6-8, F ; Pharrel Payne, 6-9, F ; ; Cam Christie, 6-6, G

In: ; ; ;

Nebraska

Out: Blaise Keita, 6-11, C; Ramel Lloyd Jr., 6-6, G; Eli Rice, 6-7, G ; C.J. Wilcher, 6-5, G ; Jamarques Lawrence, 6-3, G ; Matar Diop, 6-9, F

In: Andrew Morgan, 6-10, F (North Dakota State); Rollie Worster, 6-4, G (Utah); ; ;

Northwestern

Out: Parker Strauss, 6-4, G

In: ;

Ohio State

Out: Bowen Hardman, 6-3, G ; Scotty Middleton, 6-7, F ; Roddy Gayle Jr., 6-4, G ; Zed Key, 6-8, F (Dayton);

In: Meechie Johnson, 6-2, G (South Carolina); Aaron Bradshaw, 7-0, F (Kentucky);

Oregon

Out: Kario Oquendo, 6-4, G ; Brennan Rigsby, 6-3, G

In: ;

Penn State

Out: Favour Aire, 6-10, C; Jameel Brown, 6-4, G ; Bragi Guðmundsson, 6-5, G; Demetrius Lilley, 6-10, C (La Salle); Kanye Clary, 5-11, G (Mississippi State)

In: Kachi Nzeh, 6-9, C (Xavier); Yanic Konan Niederhäuser, 6-10, F (Northern Illinois); ;

Purdue

Out: ; Ethan Morton, 6-6, G ;

In: n/a

Rutgers

Out: Antonio Chol, 6-9, F (Howard); Gavin Griffiths, 6-8, G ; Mawot Mag, 6-7, F; Clifford Omoruyi, 6-11, C; Derek Simpson, 6-3, G (Saint Joseph's); Daniel Vessey, 6-3, G; Antwone Woolfolk, 6-9, F

In: Tyson Acuff, 6-4, G (Eastern Michigan); Zach Martini, 6-7, F (Princeton);

UCLA

Out: Logan Cremonesi, 6-8, F; Ilane Fibleuil, 6-6, G; Will McClendon, 6-2, G; Jan Vide, 6-6, G (Loyola Marymount);

In: Skyy Clark, 6-3, G (Louisville); Kobe Johnson, 6-6, F (USC); ; ; ;

USC

Out: Kijani Wright, 6-9, F; Kobe Johnson, 6-6, F (UCLA); Oziyah Sellers, 6-5, G; Zach Brooker, 6-0, G; Vincent Iwuchukwu, 7-1, C ; Bronny James, 6-4, G; Arrinten Page, 6-10, F ; ;

In: Joshua Cohen, 6-10, C (Massachusetts); Clark Slajchert, 6-1, G (Penn); ; ; ; ; ;

Washington

Out: Koren Johnson, 6-2, G ; Noah Williams, 6-5, G; Nate Calmese, 6-2, G; Wesley Yates III, 6-4, G; ;

In: Mekhi Mason, 6-5, G (Rice); ;

Wisconsin

Out: A.J. Storr, 6-6, G ; Connor Essegian, 6-4, G ; Gus Yalden, 6-9, F ; Ross Candelino, 6-5, G; Luke Haertle, 6-3, G; Isaac Lindsey, 6-4, G (South Dakota State);

In: ;