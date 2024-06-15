Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big day on recruiting calendar

Jun. 15—June 15 is always a big day on the recruiting calendar with coaches able to reach out to rising high school juniors directly. It's a two-pronged (at least) approach. Priority targets get a little extra emphasis — maybe that midnight text or call — and prospects that got evaluated in the spring might wind up with an offer.

Here are five Class of 2026 prospects with an Illinois offer already that are intriguing:

Andrews was named a MaxPreps Third Team Sophomore All-American after helping Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) to a 27-7 record and its second straight Class 4A state championship. The 6-foot-6 wing, a consensus stop 30 prospect ranked as a five-star recruit by ESPN, averaged 20.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Warriors.

Bryant nearly averaged a triple-double for North Tampa Christian Academy (Fla.) this past season, with the Titans going 25-4. The 6-9 forward — a consensus four-star recruit — put up 19.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 8.7 blocks per game.

Constanza is one of the top prospects in the country in the Class of 2026, and is ranked as a five-star recruit by both ESPN and Rivals. The lowest the 6-8 wing is ranked is No. 15 nationally in the class, per 247Sports. Constanza averaged 20.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists for Westminster Academy (Fla.) with a 57/51/82 shooting slash for the 23-6 Lions.

Given the way Illinois has filled out its 2024-25 roster with Croatian center Tomislav Ivisic, Lithuanian guard Kasparas Jakucionis and Canadian wing Will Riley (everyone will find out June 23), Muurinen is an intriguing prospect given his provenance. The 6-10 forward out of Finland is a consensus four-star recruit and played this past season at Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.). He also ran with Bradley Beal Elite on Nike's E16 circuit with Andrews and 2027 Illini target Jaylan Mitchell and put up 9.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 53 percent overall and 38 percent from three-point range.

Rippey might not have the positional size that Brad Underwood has made a priority, but the 6-foot point guard out of Blair Academy (N.J.) had a productive season with the Bucs, putting up 14 points, five assists, five rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. Rippey followed that up with a strong spring with New Heights Lightning on Nike's E16 circuit where he averaged 12.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists with a 44/36/70 shooting slash.