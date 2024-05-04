Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten and the 2024 NBA Draft combine

May 4—The NBA announced Friday afternoon that 78 players have been invited to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine set for May 12-19 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. That group will likely grown, with a select number of players from the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp also invited to participate in the combine. The G League Elite Camp runs May 10-11 at Wintrust Arena.

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. were both earned combine invites. Hawkins had the best season of his career in 2023-24 for the Illini, averaging 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 37 percent from three-point range. The 6-foot-10 forward was an All-Big Ten Third Team selection.

Shannon was an All-Big Ten First Team pick and a Third Team All-American after putting up 23 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The 6-6 guard was suspended for six games during the season after being arrested in late December on a rape charge stemming from an alleged incident in Lawrence, Kan., in early September. Shannon has a preliminary hearing in that case May 10 in Douglas County (Kan.) District Court.

Four other Big Ten players earned combine invites. That group includes Minnesota guard Cam Christie, Purdue center Zach Edey, Iowa guard Payton Sandfort and Indiana center Kel'el Ware.

The Illini also played against eight other combine invitees, including the entire Connecticut starting lineup of Stephon Castle, Donovan Clingan, Alex Karaban, Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer. Other familiar names are Marquette forward Oso Ighodaro, Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht and Marquette guard Tyler Kolek.