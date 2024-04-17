Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten transfer portal tracker update

Apr. 16—Illinois has the top transfer class in the country, per 247Sports, with the addition of Arizona point guard Kylan Boswell. Ohio State also picked up a former five-star recruit with former Kentucky big man Aaron Bradshaw's Monday commitment. And it's only mid-April.

Here's a full update on the transfer comings and goings across the 18-team Big Ten (updates since April 2 in bold):

Illinois

Out: Dain Dainja, 6-9, F/C ; Sencire Harris, 6-4, G

In: Jake Davis, 6-6, 210, F (Mercer); ;

Indiana

Out: Payton Sparks, 6-9, C (Ball State); C.J. Gunn, 6-6, G (DePaul); Kaleb Banks, 6-7, F

In:

Iowa

Out: Dasonte Bowen, 6-3, G; Patrick McCaffery, 6-9, F ; Tony Perkins, 6-4, G

In: n/a

Maryland

Out: Noah Batchelor, 6-6, F ; Jamie Kaiser Jr., 6-6 , F; Jahnathan Lamothe, 6-4, G ; Caelum Swanton-Rodger, 6-11, C;

In: Rodney Rice, 6-4, G (Virginia Tech); Ja'Kobi Gillespie, 6-0, G (Belmont)

Michigan

Out: Dug McDaniel, 5-11, G ; Youssef Khayat, 6-9, F ; Tarris Reed Jr., 6-10, C; Terrance Williams II, 6-7, F

In: n/a

Michigan State

Out:

In: n/a

Minnesota

Out: Braeden Carrington, 6-4, G; Isaiah Ihnen, 6-10, F; Kristupas Keinys, 6-8, F; Joshua Ola-Joseph, 6-8, F; Pharrel Payne, 6-9, F

In: n/a

Nebraska

Out: Blaise Keita, 6-11, C; Ramel Lloyd Jr., 6-6, G; Eli Rice, 6-7, G; C.J. Wilcher, 6-5, G; Jamarques Lawrence, 6-3, G;

In: ;

Northwestern

Out:

In: n/a

Ohio State

Out: Bowen Hardman, 6-3, G; Scotty Middleton, 6-7, F; ;

In: ;

Oregon

Out: ;

In: n/a

Penn State

Out: Favour Aire, 6-10, C; Jameel Brown, 6-4, G; Bragi Guðmundsson, 6-5, G; Demetrius Lilley, 6-10, C ; Kanye Clary, 5-11, G

In: Kachi Nzeh, 6-9, C (Xavier);

Purdue

Out: ;

In: n/a

Rutgers

Out: Antonio Chol, 6-9, F (Howard); Gavin Griffiths, 6-8, G; Mawot Mag, 6-7, F; Clifford Omoruyi, 6-11, C; Derek Simpson, 6-3, G ; Daniel Vessey, 6-3, G; Antwone Woolfolk, 6-9, F

In: ;

UCLA

Out: ; ; ;

In: ;

USC

Out: Kijani Wright, 6-9, F; ; Oziyah Sellers, 6-5, G; Zach Brooker, 6-0, G; ; ;

In: ;

Washington

Out: Koren Johnson, 6-2, G; Noah Williams, 6-5, G; ;

In:

Wisconsin

Out: A.J. Storr, 6-6, G; Connor Essegian, 6-4, G; Gus Yalden, 6-9, F; Ross Candelino, 6-5, G; Luke Haertle, 6-3, G;

In: n/a