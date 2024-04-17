Good Morning, Illini Nation: Big Ten transfer portal tracker update
Apr. 16—Illinois has the top transfer class in the country, per 247Sports, with the addition of Arizona point guard Kylan Boswell. Ohio State also picked up a former five-star recruit with former Kentucky big man Aaron Bradshaw's Monday commitment. And it's only mid-April.
Here's a full update on the transfer comings and goings across the 18-team Big Ten (updates since April 2 in bold):
Illinois
Out: Dain Dainja, 6-9, F/C ; Sencire Harris, 6-4, G
In: Jake Davis, 6-6, 210, F (Mercer); ;
Indiana
Out: Payton Sparks, 6-9, C (Ball State); C.J. Gunn, 6-6, G (DePaul); Kaleb Banks, 6-7, F
In:
Iowa
Out: Dasonte Bowen, 6-3, G; Patrick McCaffery, 6-9, F ; Tony Perkins, 6-4, G
In: n/a
Maryland
Out: Noah Batchelor, 6-6, F ; Jamie Kaiser Jr., 6-6 , F; Jahnathan Lamothe, 6-4, G ; Caelum Swanton-Rodger, 6-11, C;
In: Rodney Rice, 6-4, G (Virginia Tech); Ja'Kobi Gillespie, 6-0, G (Belmont)
Michigan
Out: Dug McDaniel, 5-11, G ; Youssef Khayat, 6-9, F ; Tarris Reed Jr., 6-10, C; Terrance Williams II, 6-7, F
In: n/a
Michigan State
Out:
In: n/a
Minnesota
Out: Braeden Carrington, 6-4, G; Isaiah Ihnen, 6-10, F; Kristupas Keinys, 6-8, F; Joshua Ola-Joseph, 6-8, F; Pharrel Payne, 6-9, F
In: n/a
Nebraska
Out: Blaise Keita, 6-11, C; Ramel Lloyd Jr., 6-6, G; Eli Rice, 6-7, G; C.J. Wilcher, 6-5, G; Jamarques Lawrence, 6-3, G;
In: ;
Northwestern
Out:
In: n/a
Ohio State
Out: Bowen Hardman, 6-3, G; Scotty Middleton, 6-7, F; ;
In: ;
Oregon
Out: ;
In: n/a
Penn State
Out: Favour Aire, 6-10, C; Jameel Brown, 6-4, G; Bragi Guðmundsson, 6-5, G; Demetrius Lilley, 6-10, C ; Kanye Clary, 5-11, G
In: Kachi Nzeh, 6-9, C (Xavier);
Purdue
Out: ;
In: n/a
Rutgers
Out: Antonio Chol, 6-9, F (Howard); Gavin Griffiths, 6-8, G; Mawot Mag, 6-7, F; Clifford Omoruyi, 6-11, C; Derek Simpson, 6-3, G ; Daniel Vessey, 6-3, G; Antwone Woolfolk, 6-9, F
In: ;
UCLA
Out: ; ; ;
In: ;
USC
Out: Kijani Wright, 6-9, F; ; Oziyah Sellers, 6-5, G; Zach Brooker, 6-0, G; ; ;
In: ;
Washington
Out: Koren Johnson, 6-2, G; Noah Williams, 6-5, G; ;
In:
Wisconsin
Out: A.J. Storr, 6-6, G; Connor Essegian, 6-4, G; Gus Yalden, 6-9, F; Ross Candelino, 6-5, G; Luke Haertle, 6-3, G;
In: n/a