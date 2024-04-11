Good Morning, Illini Nation: Basketball wish list

Apr. 11—State Farm Center received a full-scale, $169.5 million renovation in time for the 2015-16 season. Ubben Basketball Complex got a similar treatment, with a $40 million expansion and renovation that was completed ahead of the 2022-23 season.

So what's next on the Illinois basketball wish list?

"I think the one thing you can never do is stay stale," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "It's time for a refresh in our locker rooms and the team room (at State Farm Center). Keeping things modern and not worn. Ubben's fabulous. It's new. We haven't had to do anything because of Josh's help in terms of the constant building and upgrades. We've got the 'wow' factor with Ubben.

"It's the little things that you have to continue to do to keep spicing up your program so to speak. Keep it fresh, so you all keep coming. Along with the wins and the high quality basketball you see in both (the men's and women's programs) you see nice, new, refreshing things in the building."