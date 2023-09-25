Good Morning, Illini Nation: It's basketball season

Sep. 25—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

Official practices for the 2023-24 college basketball season can begin ... today. That's right. It's basketball season.

At least it will be in Champaign. Fairly soon.

Illinois won't hold its first official practice today. Probably won't even be this week. After getting 10 practices in July and three exhibition games in Spain in August, Illini coach Brad Underwood is going to give his team a little more time before ramping up preparation for the coming season.

But there are some important dates to remember with season starting in just six weeks that hint at how quickly said season will be upon us: — Oct. 20 exhibition against Ottawa (Kan.): 26 days away — Oct. 29 charity exhibition against Kansas: 35 days away — Nov. 6 season opener against Eastern Illinois: 43 days away — Dec. 2 Big Ten opener at Rutgers: 69 days away