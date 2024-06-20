Good Morning, Illini Nation: Another five-star visit

Jun. 20—Player rankings for the Class of 2025 were updated Tuesday by 247Sports and included Canadian wing Will Riley as the No. 9 overall prospect in the class. At least for now. The five-star recruit is set to announce his commitment Sunday, which could come with a decision to reclassify. Illinois is the perceived favorite.

The Illini aren't done recruiting the top prospects in the 2025 class, though. Brad Underwood and Co. have set their sights high. Really high. AJ Dybantsa high. The No. 1 overall prospect in the class, who himself reclassified after starting out atop the 2026 class (and at least contended with now Duke freshman Cooper Flagg as the best recruit in the country regardless of class), picked up his Illinois offer in January.

A more recent target in the Class of 2025 is Jasper Johnson. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard was ranked as the No. 13 prospect in 247Sports' update. Another five-star target for Illinois, who will be visiting Champaign starting Monday after his weekend visit to Alabama, as first reported by On3's Joe Tipton.

The pursuit of Johnson started with Orlando Antigua's return to Illinois. The Illini's associate head coach was recruiting the Lexington, Ky., native at Kentucky. The Wildcats, of course, are still in play, and Johnson has other notable offers like Auburn, Baylor, Kansas, Louisville, Missouri, North Carolina, USC and West Virginia. New Arkansas coach John Calipari reportedly also remains interested.

So ... a typical list of offers for a five-star prospect.

Johnson has backed up his ranking the past two seasons. He led Woodford County (Ky.) to the semifinals of the KHSAA state tournament as a sophomore, averaging 20.1 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Yellowjackets.

Then Johnson transferred to Link Academy in Branson, Mo., and put up 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in a loaded backcourt that also featured Tre Johnson (Texas), Labaron Philon (Alabama). The Lions went 26-7 and reached the Chipotle Nationals semifinals.

Johnson ran with Team Thad in the EYBL this spring and was similarly productive for the No. 3 scoring team that finished among the top six programs on the Nike circuit. Johnson averaged 15.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, had four 20-point performances and dropped 30 points, five assists and three rebounds in a win against Team Durant.

The follow-up to a strong spring was landing on the U.S. roster for the FIBA U18 AmeriCup alongside Illinois big man Morez Johnson Jr. and future Illini guad Jeremiah Fears. Johnson put up 10 points and 2.7 assists per game to help Team USA win gold.