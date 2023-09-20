Good Morning, Illini Nation: Who has advantage in early Big Ten slate?

Sep. 20—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

The first 10 days of December will feature a dozen Big Ten games, as the conference gets a jumpstart on its 20-game league slate. (You'll likely see more of these games in a year's time when the Big Ten expands to 18 teams).

So who will have an early lead in the Big Ten standings?

Let's just say the conference didn't need to do Purdue any favors given the Boilermakers' status as preseason favorites, but a road game at Northwestern and a home game against Iowa makes for a decidedly winnable start for Matt Painter and Co. The same is true for Michigan State, which gets to host Wisconsin and then play at Nebraska.

Here's how I see the early standings shaking out:

* Purdue 2-0

* Michigan State 2-0

* Maryland 2-0

* Ohio State 2-0

* Illinois 1-0

* Iowa 1-1

* Michigan 1-1

* Nebraska 1-1

* Rutgers 0-1

* Northwestern 0-1

* Wisconsin 0-1

* Minnesota 0-2

* Indiana 0-2

* Penn State 0-2

The full slate of early December games is as follows:

Maryland at Indiana

Purdue at Northwestern

Saturday, Dec. 2

Illinois at Rutgers

Sunday, Dec. 3

Minnesota at Ohio State

Monday, Dec. 4

Iowa at Purdue

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Indiana at Michigan

Wisconsin at Michigan State

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Penn State at Maryland

Nebraska at Minnesota

Saturday, Dec. 9

Ohio State at Penn State

Sunday, Dec. 10

Michigan at Iowa

Michigan State at Nebraska