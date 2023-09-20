Good Morning, Illini Nation: Who has advantage in early Big Ten slate?
Sep. 20—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:
The first 10 days of December will feature a dozen Big Ten games, as the conference gets a jumpstart on its 20-game league slate. (You'll likely see more of these games in a year's time when the Big Ten expands to 18 teams).
So who will have an early lead in the Big Ten standings?
Let's just say the conference didn't need to do Purdue any favors given the Boilermakers' status as preseason favorites, but a road game at Northwestern and a home game against Iowa makes for a decidedly winnable start for Matt Painter and Co. The same is true for Michigan State, which gets to host Wisconsin and then play at Nebraska.
Here's how I see the early standings shaking out:
* Purdue 2-0
* Michigan State 2-0
* Maryland 2-0
* Ohio State 2-0
* Illinois 1-0
* Iowa 1-1
* Michigan 1-1
* Nebraska 1-1
* Rutgers 0-1
* Northwestern 0-1
* Wisconsin 0-1
* Minnesota 0-2
* Indiana 0-2
* Penn State 0-2
The full slate of early December games is as follows:
Maryland at Indiana
Purdue at Northwestern
Saturday, Dec. 2
Illinois at Rutgers
Sunday, Dec. 3
Minnesota at Ohio State
Monday, Dec. 4
Iowa at Purdue
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Indiana at Michigan
Wisconsin at Michigan State
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Penn State at Maryland
Nebraska at Minnesota
Saturday, Dec. 9
Ohio State at Penn State
Sunday, Dec. 10
Michigan at Iowa
Michigan State at Nebraska