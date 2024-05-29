Good Morning, Illini Nation: 'An absolute rock star'

May 29—Lost in Tim Anderson's connections in Chicago (and elsewhere, but ... Chicago) and the return of Orlando Antigua and his connections pretty much everywhere is what Geoff Alexander brings to the Illinois coaching staff on the recruiting trail.

It's been particularly evident this offseason, with Alexander's connection to Kylan Boswell helping bring the former Urbana Middle School back home from Arizona and in landing Evansville transfer Ben Humrichous. And while Antigua had the connection to Croatian center Tomislav Ivisic, Alexander has developed strong connections in Europe that helped lead to the Illini signing Lithuanian guard Kasparas Jakucionis.

"Geoff's a stud," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He's an absolute rock star when it comes to the recruiting game. Sometimes it goes in cycles with coaches and recruiting guys. We've got a great staff. It comes from connections. It comes from relationships.

"The Kylan situation paid off because of all the work he has done in past recruiting experiences. You try to keep all relationships on a good note even when you don't get them. In today's world, that's paid off for us."