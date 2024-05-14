‘Good Morning Football’ Returns For A Day To Announce NFL’s International Games Schedule Amid Move To L.A.

Good Morning Football is returning for one day on NFL Network to announce the full 2024 NFL International Games schedule.

The network announced that Peter Schrager, Jason McCourty, Kyle Brandt, and Sherree Burruss would host a two-hour special on Wednesdays, May 15, starting at 7 a.m. ET.

“We are back. For a day Wednesday morning. Talking schedule. Predicting Christmas Day games. Announcing international games. Making a case for a slate of PBS games,” Schrager teased on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

We are back. For a day Wednesday morning. @gmfb

Talking schedule.

Predicting Christmas Day games. Announcing international games. Making a case for a slate of PBS games. https://t.co/ndk6nrGkHH — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 13, 2024

This is the second time GMFB breaks their hiatus amid their relocation from New York City to the NFL Network studios in L.A. In April, the crew returned to the airwaves to cover the NFL Draft.

Since ending their NYC era in March, Schrager, McCourty, and Brandt have been active on GMFB‘s social networks talking football.

Jamie Erdahl has been on maternity leave and before signing off the show in March, she announced she would continue to host the morning program from L.A. The NFL Network has not confirmed if the other three co-hosts will also be making the move.

Last week, Sony Pictures Television announced that a syndicated extension of the morning sports show would be launching in September on Fox Television Stations.

The new syndicated series is slated to premiere across Fox-owned stations on Monday, September 2, kicking off the NFL football season. The original edition of Good Morning Football will continue to air on NFL Network Monday through Friday when the show returns this summer.

