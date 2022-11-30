Good Morning Football names Commanders RB Brian Robinson as Week 12’s top rookie

Bryan Manning
·1 min read

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. had a career game in Sunday’s 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The rookie from Alabama rushed for a career-high 105 yards and also caught a 14-yard touchdown pass. Not only did Robinson churn out tough yards against Atlanta in the rain, but he also produced plenty of highlights.

His touchdown reception was a thing of pure beauty as he ran through the Falcons. He followed that up with a second-half run where he showed off his quickness and vision before flashing his power by running through another Falcon for a first down.

Somehow, Robinson didn’t win Good Morning Football’s “Angry Runs” award for Week 12. Instead, somehow, Kyle Brandt chose former Washington running back Samaje Perine.

Really? Come on, Kyle.

But Robinson did receive love on Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning Football on the NFL Network. Brandt’s co-host, Peter Schrager, named his “Fabulous Five” NFL rookies for Week 12.

Guess who came in at No. 1? Brian Robinson Jr.

Well deserved for Robinson.

He still should’ve won the scepter for “Angry Runs,” as he had more than one “angry run” during the game.

Robinson continues to round into form after missing the first four games of his rookie season. Robinson is one of the NFL’s best stories this season.

 

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire

