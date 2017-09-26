Good Morning Fantasy: Fishing For Waivers

DwayneS: The debt in Texas is 272 billion, Florida is 180 billion, Puerto Rico is 72 billion. Why are so many people saying Puerto Rico shouldn't get any help because they are in debt when Texas and Florida got help despite the fact that they are in more debt than Puerto Rico. The people in Puerto Rico are just as much American as the people of Texas and Florida. They pay the same taxes but just are not American enough to get help after a disaster like this. What is wrong here?