'It will be a good moment for everyone' - Maresca on title celebrations

[Getty Images]

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has told BBC Radio Leicester he is looking forward to lifting the Championship trophy in front of the club's home supporters on Saturday.

The Foxes, who were crowned champions after beating Preston on Monday, end the season at home to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday and a win will see them finish the campaign with 100 points.

Maresca said he will enjoy the title celebrations, adding: "Especially because it's at home in front of our people and in our stadium, we've seen already the environment in the stadium when we needed it.

"It will be a good moment for everyone, it will be a nice day."