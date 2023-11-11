How good is the Michigan Wolverines' dominant defense? The numbers don't lie

The 2023 Michigan Wolverines defense is on pace to be the best of coach Jim Harbaugh's tenure in Ann Arbor.

The No. 2-ranked Michigan Wolverines are primed for another run at the College Football Playoff for the third season in a row in spite of the sign-stealing scandal this fall. Talented units on both sides of the ball have the undefeated Wolverines in great position ahead of a key conference game against Penn State on Saturday.

Though the offense is scoring at an impressive rate (40.7 points per game) with big names like quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum, the Wolverines' defense is more than matching that standard. Michigan is currently on pace to be arguably the best defense in the last decade of college football.

The 2023 Michigan Wolverines defense by the numbers

Through nine games this season, the Wolverines defense is allowing just 6.7 points and 231.4 yards per game. Both are the best in the FBS; no other team is allowing fewer than 10 points per game.

The Athletic's stop rate index measures the percentage of a defense's drives that end in a turnover on downs, turnover, or punt. Michigan's defense this fall leads the FBS in stop rate (87.4%) and points per drive (0.63). Only one other team is allowing less than one point per drive: Ohio State, at 0.91.

This isn't a big change of pace in Ann Arbor. Since Jim Harbaugh's arrival before the 2015 season, the Wolverines defense has consistently been a top-15 unit in the country. Michigan has had four defensive coordinators during Harbaugh's tenure, including:

D.J. Durkin (2015) who left after one season to become head coach at Maryland from 2016-2018

Don Brown (2016-2020) who left to become the defensive coordinator at Arizona in 2021 and then the head coach of UMass in 2022

Mike Macdonald (2021) who left to become defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens

Jesse Minter (2022-present)

With the exception of Brown's final season on the sideline, the Wolverines' defense hasn't allowed more than 21 points and 350 yards per game in Harbaugh's tenure. But this year's Wolverine defense through nine games is significantly better than any other unit in his time as head coach.

The Wolverines would be in rarified air in recent college football history if they continue at this level. Only two units have led the FBS in points and yards allowed per game in the last 10 seasons: Alabama in 2017 and 2016.

Georgia's 2021 defense allowed the fewest points per game over the last decade at 10.2. Wisconsin's 2021 defense allowed the fewest yards per game at 239.7. Michigan currently boasts better numbers than both, albeit ahead of the Wolverines' toughest stretch of games and a potential playoff run.

Wolverines' depth of talent on defense

Michigan's seen its fair share of defensive talent in recent years. First round NFL Draft picks like Aidan Hutchinson, Mazi Smith, Dax Hill, and Kwity Paye all were contributors to Michigan defenses.

Wolverines have been drafted beyond the first round as well. Five more players were selected after the first round in the past three drafts:

2021 NFL Draft: CB Ambry Thomas (third round), Cameron McGrone (LB)

2022 NFL Draft: DE David Ojabo (second round)

2023 NFL Draft: CB D.J. Turner (second round), DE Mike Morris (fifth round)

A depth of talent means there's no singular talent that takes over. Instead, it's a unit with contributors across the starting 11. In 2022, 15 Wolverines defenders recorded at least half a sack. This fall, 13 players have already met that mark.

There's no major weakness offenses can single out this year. The front features returning players Kris Jenkins and Jalyen Harrell who've combined for five sacks and eight tackles for a loss. Transfer edge Josaiah Stewart leads the team in sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (6.5). Linebacker Junior Colson leads the team in tackles again this fall. Cornerbacks Mike Sainristil, Keon Sabb, and Will Johnson each have multiple interceptions and at least one touchdown.

Penn State will be the Wolverines' toughest opponent of the season so far. Michigan's defense has had months to build to this point in the season and can make a statement in the critical Big Ten tilt Saturday.

