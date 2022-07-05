How good is A&M’s running back group for the 2022 season?

Athlon Magazine, the annual college football-based publication from Athlon Sports, ranked the top 10 running back groups heading into the 2022 College Football season, highlighting the importance of the position and the versatile athletes that occupy it.

Overall, there isn’t a shortage of future NFL talent within the rankings, with players such as Texas’ Bijan Robinson, Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson, Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen, and Auburn’s Tank Bigsby, and Texas A&M’s Devon Achane leading running back units for some of the top-ranked teams in the country.

For the Aggies, starting experience may be lacking after the departure of Isaiah Spiller to the NFL, yet the depth chart from a talent perspective is the best its been in years, with the redshirt freshman tandem of Amari Daniels and LJ Johnson challenging for the primary back up spot behind the starter, Devon Achane.

Devon Achane played in all 12 games during the 2021 season while producing at a high rate with 7 yards per rush, and accounting for 910 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns, with 261 receiving yards as well, cementing himself as one of the most reliable weapons in the entire college football landscape.

Now, without further ado, here are the top-10 running back groups for the 2022 college football season!

h

h

Texas A&M Aggies

Nov 20, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball during the first half against the Prairie View Am Panthers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Starter: Devon Achane

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs against Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the first half of the Orange Bowl at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Notable Starter: Blake Corum

Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Story continues

Notable Starter: Tank Bigsby

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez, Jr. (24) runs for a touchdown after shedding a tackle form Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

211231 Iowa Kentucky Citrus Fb 007 Jpg

Syndication Hawkcentral

Notable Starter: Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Utah Utes

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second quarter during the 2022 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl. Ohio State defeated Utah 48-45. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Starter: Tavion Thomas

Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes between Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Merlin Robertson (8) and Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Timarcus Davis (7) during the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Starter: Braelon Allen

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) makes a catch against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) during the second half in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Starter: Kenny McIntosh

Alabama Crimson Tide

Apr 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Crimson running back Jahmyr Gibbs (13) returns a kick during the A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Notable Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs

Ohio State Buckeyes

Apr 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Game

Notable Starter: TreVeyon Henderson

Texas Longhorns

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) takes the ball down the field during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Mlc Ut V Kansas 0858

Notable Starter: Bijan Robinson

1

1

1

1

1

1