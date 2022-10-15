Good luck tackling Dameon Pierce

Dameon Pierce: 33 missed tackles forced this season Second most among all Running Backs🔥 pic.twitter.com/0kwW1oHexe — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 14, 2022

If you follow our work here, you’re well aware of how much we loved Florida running back Dameon Pierce heading into the 2022 NFL draft.

He was the No. 2 running back on our board, trailing only Iowa State’s Breece Hall. The No. 72 overall player in our rankings, Pierce was a draft-day bargain for the Houston Texans, who grabbed him at No. 107 in the fourth round.

All Pierce has done since then is win the starting job in training camp, and bulldoze his way through opposing defenses as a rookie. Through the first five weeks of the 2022 NFL season, Pierce is second in the NFL among running backs with 33 missed tackles forced.

There are still some things the Texans need before they’re ready to be a playoff contender, but they’ve got the running back spot locked up for a while now.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: Updated 2-round projections

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire