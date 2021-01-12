Good luck convincing everyone Dolphins aren’t drafting DeVonta Smith

Kyle Crabbs
·2 min read

The Miami Dolphins own the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and with the culmination of the 2020 college football season last night coming at Hard Rock Stadium, it seems only fitting that the game’s biggest star was Alabama WR DeVonta Smith. Smith, who was a college teammate of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, exploded with perhaps the best game of his college career, logging 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns — in the first half against the Buckeyes.

He’s got a Heisman Trophy, he’s got two national championships and he’s got the hearts and imaginations of Miami Dolphins fans and media everywhere when accounting for Miami’s desperate need at wide receiver and his connection with Tagovailoa.

And throughout last night’s championship game, all anyone seemed focused on was Smith staying in Miami after the game and just getting what feels like an obvious pairing started a few months early — Tua and DeVonta. Social media was aflame with commentary that this was the way for the Dolphins to breathe life into their offense.

You can dive headfirst into thousands of calls for the Dolphins to draft Smith on Twitter for yourselves — but after a championship game performance like the one Smith put on display, good luck changing anyone’s mind about what the Dolphins needs to do with the No. 3 overall pick. Media and fans alike.

Latest Stories