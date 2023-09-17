How good was LSU football's pass rush? 5 questions from Mississippi State win.

BATON ROUGE – LSU football had its most impressive performance of the young season on Saturday, dominating Mississippi State in Starkville to open up SEC play, 41-14.

The Tigers (2-1, 1-0) and quarterback Jayden Daniels got off to a fast start, as Daniels completed 23 of his first 24 pass attempts against Mississippi State (2-1, 0-1). It led to No. 14 LSU taking a 24-7 lead at halftime and never looking back.

Here are five questions from the Tigers' dominant win over Mississippi State.

Just how good was LSU's pass rush?

The Tigers' pass rush made life incredibly difficult for Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers, as LSU generated nine quarterback pressures and four sacks against Mississippi State, according to Pro Football Focus. Rogers didn't have the speed and athleticism avoid LSU's rushers and create plays out of structure for the Bulldogs' offense and it showed.

LSU's pressure on Rogers came from all angles, a healthy sign for the Tigers' pass rush moving forward. Seven different players generated at least one pressure on Saturday.

How worrying are these injuries for LSU?

Omar Speights, Greg Brooks Jr., Mason Taylor and Ovie Oghoufo were unavailable for LSU on Saturday but the Tigers didn't skip a beat without them.

However, LSU will need Taylor to stabilize its young tight end room and Oghoufo's presence to provide more depth at Jack linebacker. Brooks and Speights' replacements fared well but against better competition, having their veterans savvy will be necessary.

Which of the freshmen stood out?

LSU featured a bounty of freshmen in important roles on Saturday.

Tight end Mac Markway started in place of Taylor; right tackle Lance Heard earned some snaps with the first team offense; linebacker Whit Weeks started in place of Speights; safety Ryan Yaites played in LSU's nickel packages and tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton also earned some first team reps.

But the freshmen who arguably stood out more than all of them was running back Kaleb Jackson. Jackson didn't play until the game was more or less won for LSU, but he delivered a Leonard Fournette-esque hit on Mississippi State safety Isaac Smith in the third quarter that sent the Tigers' sideline into a frenzy.

Besides Malik Nabers, how did the rest of LSU's receiving corps fare?

Malik Nabers' 13-catch, 239-yard performance led the day for LSU's wideouts. But the Tigers also got seven receptions for 60 yards from Brian Thomas Jr. and three catches for 30 yards from Logan Diggs.

Thomas didn't play in LSU's opening series, as the Tigers relied heavily on Chris Hilton Jr. and Aaron Anderson instead. But Thomas eventually settled in and had a quietly productive afternoon as an underneath option for Daniels.

Diggs, in only his second game, has already become a reliable checkdown option for Daniels. He was also a key contributor in LSU's passing attack as a blocker.

How do Saturday's results around college football affect LSU?

While LSU was taking care of business in Starkville, the rest of college football was plunged into chaos.

Alabama only scored 17 points in an ugly win over South Florida. Florida State beat Boston College by two. Georgia was losing 14-3 at halftime to South Carolina.

The near losses for Alabama and Georgia – LSU's toughest obstacles it'll likely need to overcome in order to make the College Football Playoff – were especially promising for LSU moving forward.

