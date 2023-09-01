After 'good little test' for Oklahoma State football, Kasey Dunn eyes redemption tour

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn does not focus on social media.

He barely uses his own Twitter account.

And if he had a choice, he’d stick with an old-school flip phone over a smartphone. Or maybe even a satellite phone that allows him to be reachable while hunting.

“I don’t really give a s--- about that stuff,” Dunn said while sporting his trademark sweat-faded OSU hat after an April practice.

Regardless, he’s not entirely shielded. Online criticism — fair or not — still sometimes reaches Dunn.

He’s heard that he hasn’t grown as a coordinator in his first three seasons. He’s heard he was to blame for several offensive players transferring away.

Yet, Dunn never wavered.

OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn was under fire early in the offseason after struggles the past three seasons.

“He’s got a lot of pride and he’s the coordinator,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “And we didn’t have a lot of options at times. And I have been there as a playcaller.

“When humans get upset, they want to blame somebody. Whether it’s justifiable or not, that’s what we do. So, people got upset and he’s the first person. Well, he takes a lot of pride in that and knowing that I want to find answers.”

That’s exactly why OSU made several key offensive changes in the past nine months.

When the Cowboys open their season at 6 p.m. Saturday against Central Arkansas in Boone Pickens Stadium, the Kasey Dunn Redemption Tour also begins.

The Cowboys are focusing more on rushing the football, changing their blocking schemes and also showing more willingness to work under center no matter the quarterback in the game.

And Dunn has a chance to prove doubters wrong.

He just needs to have success.

“There's always that side of sport where you're just ultra competitive,” Dunn said. “If you're not, then you're in the wrong dang business. So, do I want to be the best? Absolutely. Do I want us to go get a Big 12 championship? For sure. That’s nothing more, nothing less.

“It’s just why we’re in it. I got into coaching because I love to compete. Having a chip (on my shoulder), that’s been there for a long, long time.”

Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, left, and coach Mike Gundy talk during an OSU spring football practice in Stillwater on April 17.

Dunn took over the offense in 2020 and has yet to play a normal season.

That first year was chaos with the COVID-19 pandemic leaving positions short-handed and causing schedule changes. The 2021 season was better, but injuries early in the year particularly at receiver left the Cowboys in scramble mode to improve the passing game to aid a top-notch defense that led the way to a Fiesta Bowl win.

And last season saw the Cowboys rush for just 3.4 yards per carry, their lowest average since 2001, as they dealt with multiple injuries on the offensive line and to veteran quarterback Spencer Sanders.

“The facts are we didn’t run the ball well enough last year because we didn’t put enough time in to run the ball well enough last year,” Gundy said. “Then we got a couple key guys hurt and then it became a tragedy. That’s what happened. It’s just a fact.”

Still, OSU was 27-11 in the past three years with a Big 12 title game appearance. The biggest stretch was the end of last season when the Cowboys lost six of their final eight games.

“Was last year’s final five games of the season the hardest thing for me as a coach?” Dunn said. “It’s been a good little test here for years, let alone for five games. But I’m in the right spot because we’re winning still.”

And this time period has allowed Dunn to grow on and off the field.

“It’s been a fun, unique window,” he said.

He believes the offense is in a better place entering the season than it was a year ago, even with an ongoing quarterback battle. For starters, there is offensive line depth to aid the new blocking scheme and running backs.

“I’d love to say we’re going to be a rolling ball of butcher knives,” Dunn said, “but again until we get there, I don’t know. I think we’re better than what we were last year.”

Dunn still sleeps well at night.

He knows things were said in December that he did not appreciate, primarily the questioning of his tactics and treatment of players. His two daughters defended him on their social media accounts. Rumors still spread that he would be replaced as offensive coordinator and a faction of fans pushed for him to be fired.

But the people who matter most continue to have his back.

“There’s two people that I care about who judge me on what’s happening really,” Dunn said. “It’s my wife and it’s Coach Gundy. For me, I know what we’re trying to do.

“But he’s gotta understand what we’re trying to do and my wife’s gotta be supportive, which both of them were. End of story.”

OSU vs. Central Arkansas

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater (ESPN+)

