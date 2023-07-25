Good health, new wrinkle give Pearl-Cohn football confidence in bid for state championship

Pearl-Cohn coach Tony Brunetti has been hesitant to push his team through a rigorous summer practice schedule after his team dealt with injuries that took a toll and culminated with a TSSAA Class 4A state championship loss to Anderson County last year.

But that cautious approach was tossed aside during the Firebirds' first practice in pads Monday.

A 10-minute, high intensity, one-on-one drill drew a cascade of emotion from players and coaches in what Brunetti has described as a first practice in pads tradition at Pearl-Cohn. It's meant to create competition and fun and seemed to do both Monday.

Malachi Cromwell practices a play during football practice at Pearl Cohn high school in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, July 24, 2023.

"There wasn't any major injuries," Brunetti said of the 2022 season. "But there were a lot of small things − ankles, hands and shoulders − that kept us from playing at our peak in the playoffs. It just kind of built up on us and took its toll on us."

With two TSSAA football state championship runner-up finishes in four years and 26 seniors returning, it's not hard to understand why Brunetti thinks a tweak in approach could help Pearl-Cohn get over the hump.

Senior wide receiver D'Arious Reed spent Monday's practice in warmup shirt and shorts. A torn meniscus kept him out of the first seven games of the 2022 season. He had a minor procedure to clear up the issue this summer, and Brunetti wants to take it slow with Reed's return.

Reed, senior Malachi Cromwell and junior running back Javion Kinnard spoke in unison when asked what it would take for Pearl-Cohn to get over the hump.

"Health," said Kinnard, who had 806 rushing yards with eight TDs as a sophomore. "We got so banged up last year, it was ridiculous. So Coach Brunetti stressed staying in shape during the spring and summer and lifting and eating right and just taking care of our bodies. We can do something special this year, and we don't want to mess that up."

Pearl-Cohn lost 34-30 to Anderson County in the Class 4A state title game to finish 12-3. Cromwell and Kinnard both played with sprained ankles in the game. Cromwell played with a high ankle sprain and ran for 43 yards while Kinnard had just six yards rushing.

Reed had six receptions for 178 yards produced 14 of Pearl-Cohn's points while quarterback Keshawn Tarleton threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns.

Tarleton missed Monday's practice because of a recruiting visit to Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky. Reed and Cromwell were quick to point out that Tarleton's return is the key to unlocking Pearl-Cohn's potential.

"We've got a few new things going on offensively that we're going to try," Cromwell said. "We have a new OC, and he's been throwing some new things at us."

The Firebirds' offense lies in the hands of co-coordinators Eric Knight and Jimmy Ferrell after former offensive coordinator Damien Harris leave to take the head coaching job at East Nashville in April. Cromwell smiled when asked how different the offense will look.

"You have to wait and see," he said.

Javian Kennard practices a play during football practice at Pearl Cohn high school in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, July 24, 2023.

The common theme among Cromwell, Kinnard and Reed is speed. Pearl-Cohn has an abundance of it, and with a new turf that is being installed, the Firebirds could be more of a problem for opponents.

"I'm going to love that," said Reed, who led Pearl-Cohn with 24 receptions and 685 yards receiving last year. "It's just going to make us that much more dangerous. It'll be like track season on the turf."

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Why Pearl-Cohn believes it's ready take final step