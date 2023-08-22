Good hands team: Here are 35 wide receivers to watch in District 10 football this season

While quarterbacks get a lot of the credit when football teams score a lot of points, it's wide receivers who have to make the extra effort to create separation and get open while hauling in passes, whether they are accurate or not.

Having reliable wide receivers is a big part of a quarterback's success and wide receivers can change the momentum of a game in an instant with a long catch for a touchdown.

In random order, here are 35 wide receivers to watch in District 10 this season:

Simeir Wade, Farrell

Senior, 5 feet 11 inches, 195 pounds

Wade is an all-around standout athlete for the Steelers. He had impressive seasons for Kennedy Catholic before transferring in the offseason. Wade ran for 1,328 yards and 13 touchdowns last fall and also caught 10 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

Gavin Lutz, Grove City

Senior, 6-0, 165

Lutz has been one of the top receivers in Mercer County for several years and is primed for a big senior season. He caught 42 passes for 576 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior and is part of a strong set of receivers for quarterback Hunter Hohman.

Julius Phillips, Farrell

Junior, 6-0, 180

Phillips is a big target for quarterback Kabron Smith in a potent Farrell offense. He had nine catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore and could be in for a big year as one of numerous athletes for the Steelers.

Keenan Scullin, Hickory

Senior, 6-1, 177

Scullin is one of the fastest athletes, not just receivers, in District 10. He led the Hornets with 44 catches for 623 yards and two touchdowns as a junior and is back as a top receiver in D-10. Scullin is looking for a big senior season for Hickory.

Nic Williams, Meadville

Senior, 6-1, 175

Williams has been a big part of the Bulldogs' offense since moving to Meadville last year. He provides a downfield threat for the Bulldogs to balance out the run-heavy offense. He had 12 catches for 348 yards and three touchdowns last fall.

Butler High School's Braylon Littlejohn picks up yardage against McDowell during the District 10 Class 6A football championship on Nov. 13, 2021, at Veterans Stadium.

Braylon Littlejohn, Butler

Senior, 6-2, 170

Littlejohn is a Miami (Ohio) recruit with all kinds of speed. In nine games last year, Littlejohn had 24 catches for 356 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for more than 200 yards as he can be used all over the field by the Golden Tornado.

Adrien Tate, Erie High

Senior, 6-1, 180

Tate is another versatile player for the Royals as he spent the past two years playing quarterback. He's moving to receiver this year and can be used as a running back as well. With a speedy receiver that can throw, Erie High has all kinds of possibilities with how to use Tate on offense.

Cathedral Prep's RJ Roberts is one of the top receivers to watch in District 10 this season.

RJ Roberts, Cathedral Prep

Senior, 5-9, 180

Roberts' presence last year was felt on defense as he was a ballhawk in the secondary for the Ramblers. With Prep losing three talented receivers to graduation, Roberts will be counted on to step up on offense this year. He was the fourth-leading receiver for the Ramblers last year with eight catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Nathan Greer, Grove City

Junior, 6-1, 165

Greer had a breakout sophomore season to be voted to the all-region first team. He had 46 catches for 753 yards and six touchdowns for the Eagles. Greer is back this year to lead one of the top receiving units in District 10.

Jamari Curlett, North East

Senior, 5-8, 152

Curlett is a lightning-quick receiver for the Grapepickers who had a breakout junior season. In just six games, he had 40 catches for 354 yards and five touchdowns to lead North East. Curlett could be in for a big senior season as he makes the push to get noticed by college coaches.

CJ Pius, Harbor Creek

Junior, 6-2, 185

Pius is one of the top receivers back in Region 5 this year. He led the Huskies with 37 catches for 369 yards and two touchdowns last fall. With an experienced quarterback returning this season, Pius could be in for a big senior year.

Cole Buckley, Franklin

Senior, 6-1, 170

Buckley has been a big target for the Knights throughout his career. He has sure hands and can change short catches into big gains. Buckley is part of a talented senior class that could be on its way to a turnaround season.

Mercyhurst Prep junior Ja'son Ellman, center, runs against Northwestern High School during a District 10, Region 2 football game at Mercyhurst University in Erie on Sept. 16, 2022.

Ja'son Ellman, Mercyhurst Prep

Senior, 5-8, 140

Ellman is the top returning receiver for the Lakers after hauling in 53 passes for 846 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. Ellman is a quick target for new quarterback Paul Johnson to utilize this season.

James Zigler, McDowell

Junior, 5-11, 160

Zigler is one of the few remaining wide receivers at McDowell from last year's team. Zigler will be counted on for a larger workload after hauling in 10 passes for 99 yards last fall. McDowell has a strong run game and Zigler helps back up defenses as a top receiver.

Lamont Austin, Sharon

Senior, 5-9, 160

Austin was the top receiver for the Tigers last fall. He finished the season with 19 catches for 283 yards and two touchdowns and could be counted on as a leader for the Sharon offense this fall.

Kolton Sutter, Northwestern

Senior, 5-8, 140

Sutter had a big junior season on both sides of the ball. He was a threat to keep pulling down interceptions on defense and he had 17 catches for 389 yards and seven touchdowns on offense for the Wildcats.

Keon Somerville, Erie High

Senior, 5-7, 130

Somerville's size shouldn't fool anyone as he can be a big-time receiver for the Royals. He has impressive hands and enough quickness to go get the ball and get around defenses. Somerville can be used several ways by the Royals on offense to move the ball downfield.

Hickory's Luke Nevil, left, catches a touchdown pass against General McLane during a PIAA District 10 Class 3A quarterfinal football game at PennWest University in Edinboro on Nov. 4, 2022.

Luke Nevil, Hickory

Senior, 5-10, 155

Nevil is another receiver for the Hornets to keep getting first downs. He had 27 catches for 497 yards and six touchdowns in just nine games last fall. He's part of a solid receiving unit that could put up big numbers this season.

Rylan Smith, Corry

Senior, 6-1, 180

Smith is a solid receiver for the Beavers and a big target for Nolan Cary. He has developed into a senior leader and is a reliable target when the Beavers need a big catch in a clutch situation.

Carter Crozier, North East

Sophomore, 5-10, 160

Crozier is one of the up-and-coming athletes at North East. He had a breakout freshman season with 21 catches for 280 yards. Crozier gives the Grapepickers balance in the pass game as he can take coverage away from Curlett or he can get open if the defense focuses on Curlett.

Will Acrie, Hickory

Senior, 5-10, 175

Acrie can be used as a running back and wide receiver by the Hornets. He was third on the team in receiving last year with 24 catches for 383 yards and three touchdowns. Acrie also ran for 49 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

Buddah Book, Wilmington

Senior, 6-0, 175

Book is a multisport standout for the Greyhounds and will be counted on to be a leader this fall. He is a speedy target and could be a difference-maker for a young team.

Brandon Chambers, Farrell

Senior, 6-2, 190

Chambers is moving from the backfield to the outside as another speedy receiver for the Steelers. Chambers had 11 catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns last fall while also rushing for 1,026 yards and nine touchdowns. He could be used in several ways to make big plays for Farrell.

Dalton Byerly, Sharpsville

Senior, 6-0, 175

Byerly is the top returning receiving target for the Blue Devils this season. He had 17 catches for 208 yards and one touchdown last fall. Sharpsville has a big line and a playmaking quarterback with Byerly to help the offense as well.

Sam Schwartz, Slippery Rock

Senior, 5-10, 170

Schwartz is one of the few returning players for the Rockets with experience. He was second on the team with 34 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns last fall and could see an increase in workload this season.

Noah Philson, Greenville

Senior, 6-3, 165

Philson has some big shoes to fill at wide receiver this season. The Trojans graduated their top three receivers from last fall and Philson will see more targets in the pass game. He had seven catches for 58 yards and one touchdown last season.

Danick Hinkson, Lakeview

Senior, 6-1, 170

Hinkson is a versatile speedster that can be utilized in several ways. He had five catches for 167 yards and one touchdown last fall and carried the ball 67 times for 399 yards and seven touchdowns. Each time Hinkson has the ball, the defense better crash on him quickly to avoid a big play.

Preston Gorton, Cambridge Springs

Senior, 5-8, 152

Gorton is part of a solid passing game for the Blue Devils. He was second on the team last year with 22 catches for 405 yards and four touchdowns. Gorton could be in for a big senior as the Blue Devils look to win region and district titles.

Noah Cummings, Cochranton

Senior, 5-10, 185

Cummings is a solid athlete who can play several positions for the Cardinals. With Walker Carroll moving to quarterback, Cummings gives him a fast threat on the outside to throw to each game.

Danny Odem, Farrell

Sophomore, 6-0, 150

Odem is Farrell's top returning wide receiver this year after hauling in 13 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown as a freshman. The Steelers are loaded with athletes and Odem could be in for a big year on the outside.

Jacob Zietz, General McLane

Junior, 5-10, 150

Zietz steps into a big role this year as a big part of the Lancers' offense. He will be counted on as a main target for his twin brother to throw to this season.

Joey Hathaway, Grove City

Senior, 5-11, 165

Hathaway was on his way to a big season when an injury cut it short. He had four catches for 37 yards in three games but missed the rest of the year. Hathaway is back to give Hunter Hohman another target to throw to this fall.

Bishop Root, Sharon

Sophomore, 6-2, 178

Root is another receiver to spread the field for the Tigers. He had a breakout freshman season with 16 catches for 212 yards and two touchdowns and could be in for a big sophomore year for Sharon.

CC Harrison, Sharon

Senior, 5-11, 160

Harrison was on his way to another big year before an injury cut his season short. In just four games, Harrison had 10 catches for 94 yards and was on pace to be the top receiver for the Tigers.

Stephen Grayson, Mercyhurst Prep

Senior, 6-1, 180

Grayson is another weapon for the Lakers to utilize as he can stretch the field. He had 27 catches for 433 yards and five touchdowns as a junior. Mercyhurst Prep has a solid set of receivers to use this fall.

