Good guy Nick Kyrgios delivers new shoes to Stefanos Tsitsipas mid-match

WASHINGTON – Stefanos Tsitsipas has had some equipment issues during the 2019 Citi Open. In nearly every one of his matches in Washington D.C., his left Adidas shoe has torn at the laces.

The same shoe tore in his semifinal against the always eccentric Nick Kyrgios.

Instead of waiting for the clothing change, Kyrgios sped up the process in front of a sold-out crowd at Rock Creek Park.

It all occurred in a changeover during the third and winner-take-all set. Kyrgios took his place on the court without notice of Tsitsipas' shoe malfunction. Once the Aussie realized what was transpiring and the resulting delay he jumped into action. Next to him on the court was Tsitsipas' player box where a new pair was being prepped.

He grabbed the new shoe bag and when handing them to the Greek player got down on one knee as if serving royalty.

A rather humorous exchange between the two relieved the tension in a match that was getting testy. Kyrgios had gotten into a verbal disagreement with the umpire resulting in a point penalty, successfully hit some ‘tweener' shots through his own legs, and quite frankly was getting on Tsitsipas' nerves.

None of this is really new when watching the Nick Kyrgios experience.

What also isn't new is the shoe problem that Tsitsipas has been dealing with. Against Benoit Paire in the quarterfinals, Paire threw a temper tantrum after it caused a delay multiple times.

(2/2) I'm grateful for the opportunity to capture this moment forever. Long live Benoit Paire #citiopen pic.twitter.com/m1ck7eoedC — Matthew (@MRisingStar18) August 3, 2019

"I've been struggling with [my shoe breaking]. One of the few players that have been struggling with it," Tsitsipas said after the match with Paire. "It always happens in crucial moments like this when I'm really trying hard, giving everything out on the court, trying to get every ball back."

His slide on the forehand side is the reason for the break. He drags the inside portion of his left foot behind his body on the baseline forehand shots.

Kyrgios would get the upset over the No. 6 player in the world in a wildly entertaining three-set tiebreak. There was no other way to end it from Kyrgios than a shoulder shimmy.

