“A good friend”: Tierney praises ex-Arsenal teammate ahead of Euros clash

Kieran Tierney has talked up his relationship with former teammate Granit Xhaka ahead of Scotland’s match against Switzerland on Wednesday.

LONDON, ENGLAND: (L-R) David Luiz, Granit Xhaka and Kieran Tierney of Arsenal look on they line up ahead of the UEFA Europa League group F match between Arsenal FC and Eintracht Frankfurt at Emirates Stadium on November 28, 2019. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney is beginning Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign by taking on some familiar faces, with Kai Havertz scoring and assisting in Scotland’s opening game against Germany, and Granit Xhaka and Switzerland up next.

Speaking to the media about his relationship with Xhaka, Tierney suggested the two got on well during their time with Arsenal.

“He’s a good friend of mine and he helped a lot at Arsenal for the four years I was there,” Tierney said.

“They’ve got quality players all over. They’ve been in major tournaments for years now, they’ve got far. They’ve got through the group so they’ve got the experience of doing it, so we’re up against that as well.”

COLOGNE, GERMANY: Granit Xhaka of Switzerland and Murat Yakin, Head Coach of Switzerland, celebrate after the team’s victory in the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Hungary and Switzerland at Cologne Stadium on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Scotland’s heavy defeat to Germany was damaging to their hopes of progression to the last-16 of the tournament, but Tierney is remaining optimistic.

“We know probably four points gets you through in a tournament like this,” Tierney added. “That’s the aim, to get through.

“We believe we can do it but we need to go and show it.

“It’s still all to play for in these next two games and we need the belief that we can go on and do it.”

MUNICH, GERMANY: Kieran Tierney of Scotland passes the ball whilst under pressure from Leroy Sane of Germany during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Germany and Scotland at Munich Football Arena on June 14, 2024. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

As for his match-up against Havertz, Tierney suggested that it’s no surprise to see his Arsenal teammate doing so well.

“He’s a top class player,” Tierney said. “I trained with him for a few weeks and I’m not surprised at how well he’s done.

“You could see that and I’m sure he’ll go on to have a great tournament.”

Tierney spent the season on loan with Real Sociedad, but he did have some time with Havertz over the summer.

If the left-back doesn’t end up completing a transfer in the next few weeks, he’ll spend plenty more time with the Arsenal forward later this year.