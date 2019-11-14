'Good for JaVale': Klay Thompson reacts to Lakers' McGee dunking on Warriors during live interview
If there can be one silver lining to Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson sitting out the season with a torn ACL, it’s the gift that is his in-game interviews.
On opening night, it took everything Thompson had to keep a straight face while Charles Barkley told him — live on national television — that the Warriors’ playoff window was “shut” after watching just half a game.
This time, we witnessed his live reaction to watching former teammate JaVale McGee drop a backward dunk on the injury-laden Dubs after they struggled to secure a rebound in the fourth quarter Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Thompson shakes his head, shrugs, and looks up at the Jumbotron replay: “He’s athletic,” he says. “Good for Javale.” You can tell Thompson can’t wait to get back out there.
JaVale dunked on the Warriors during Klay's interview 😂
"He's athletic. Good for JaVale." pic.twitter.com/hn4ki6A6ZO
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2019
The Lakers went on to win the game 120-94, handing the Warriors their tenth loss of the year.
