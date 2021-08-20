A Good Football Show Mock Grades









Some of the fellas at NBC Sports EDGE -- plus other friends from the fantasy industry -- got together Thursday night for the site’s annual mock draft show, and I’m here to break it down and provide some thoughts. The format is half-PPR. This is more for informational purposes to see where the industry’s headspace is at with the season right around the corner. For bragging rights’ purposes, I like Evan Silva’s roster construction the best, followed by Kyle Dvorchak out of the 1.01 hole and then Chris Allen’s setup. Every roster obviously looks strong.

Team 1 - Kyle Dvorchak (NBC Sports EDGE)

Notes: I love the CMC-CEH start out of the 1.01 hole. McCaffrey is the consensus top pick in fantasy despite his lost 2020 campaign. And CEH is looking at an expanded role in Year 2 while playing in the league’s best offense with the best quarterback. Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon remain threats, but Edwards-Helaire was drafted 32nd overall last year for a reason. His upside is through the roof. Love the Dak-Lamb-Gallup stack in the early-middle rounds. Dallas’ offense was on pace to put up big points and stats a month into last year before Prescott’s injury. Chase and Aiyuk are solid No. 1 options on their respective teams. And Hardman has a clearer path to WR2 snaps in the Kansas City offense. This roster is lacking at RB after CMC and CEH, but Evans is a nice late-round bullet should something happen to Derrick Henry. David Johnson’s roster status seems uncertain.

Team 2 - Scott Pianowski (Yahoo!)

Notes: This is another RB-RB start with a pair of running backs who possess the ability to catch passes while producing on the ground. Pianowski then followed it up with alpha wideouts from the same teams as his first- and second-round running backs. McLaurin and Thielen are both legitimate top-12 WR1 candidates. Andrews is due for a bounce-back year in a contract season. Mike Williams is also in a contract year with a bunch of offseason hype headed into his second season with Justin Herbert. Golladay is the Giants’ No. 1 but plays with a bad quarterback. Moss is a popular RB3 pick who should get the bulk of the goal-line work for the Bills over Devin Singletary, even if Josh Allen is the true goal-line guy. I don’t love Trevor Lawrence as a QB1.

Team 3 - Chris Allen (NBC Sports EDGE)

Notes: If I liked Swift more than I do, I’d feel a whole lot better about this roster. It’s still extremely strong, but Swift worries me. This Lions regime didn’t pick Swift, and he’s been missing a lot of practice time with a groin issue. Jamaal Williams could easily lead this team in carries and red-zone attempts. But Chris took some worthwhile swings at the RB spot with Dillon, Jones, White, and Coleman to make up for the iffiness of Swift. And I love his WRs, especially the Metcalf-Wilson stack at WR-QB along with vacuum Keenan Allen and after-catch maven Deebo Samuel. Landry and Beasley have 80-catch upside, too. And Irv Smith is my favorite double-digit rounds tight end in line for a breakout year.

Team 4 - Jennifer Eakins (4for4)

Notes: I love every pick of the first six rounds for Jennifer here. She landed three legit No. 1 receivers who should see heavy targets and sandwiched them with a top-five back in Aaron Jones and a strong RB2 in the fifth round in Miles Sanders. Also love getting a top-two rusher in Kyler Murray at QB who has double-digit rushing touchdowns in his range of outcomes. Higbee is another one of my favorite late-round tight ends playing with a better quarterback and no Gerald Everett in his way. Tony Pollard is a top-five back if Ezekiel Elliott gets hurt. Rondale Moore is a guy the Cardinals are going to manufacture touches for as a receiver and runner.

Team 5 - Hasan Rahim (NBC Sports EDGE)

Notes: Right off the bat, I wouldn’t feel comfortable going into the season with this mix of RBs. None appear to be the 1A of their respective teams. We already saw in the preseason opener that Gaskin is going to lose some money touches to Malcolm Brown. And then Hunt has Nick Chubb to deal with, Conner has Chase Edmonds and Kyler Murray, Singletary has Zack Moss and Josh Allen, and Scott has Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts. But Hasan’s top-four WRs are strong, and he landed Kittle to lock down the TE spot. I just worry about the RBs.

Team 6 - John Daigle (NBC Sports EDGE)

Notes: I’m a big fan of the Zeke-Waller-Cooper and to some extent Julio start for Daigle. But I don’t love the middle-round picks in OBJ, Jacobs, Brown, and Carter. There are a lot of injury risks in Julio, OBJ, and Brown, and then Jacobs doesn’t catch passes at all and could even start losing some rushing work to Kenyan Drake, who Daigle picked later. Tevin Coleman may have more of an edge on Carter in the Jets’ backfield than previously thought after the coaches gave Coleman the night off in the preseason opener. Agholor wouldn’t even really be on my draft board. It sounds like he’s mainly been running empty clear-out routes for New England.

Team 7 - Evan Silva (Establish The Run)

Notes: This would be my literal ideal draft out of the middle of the first round. Derrick Henry fell into Evan’s lap, and then he came back with a guy in Mixon who has 350-touch upside. Lockett and Boyd can catch 100 passes each, and Evans and Parker are big-play red-zone threats. I love the depth at RB for Silva, snagging Mike Davis in the sixth round and then landing the Niners’ backfield tandem in rounds seven and eight. Tonyan’s stock is back up with the return of Aaron Rodgers. He should catch 8-12 touchdowns. I’d prefer a more mobile quarterback with some rushing potential, but Brady can throw 35-plus touchdowns for the pass-happy Bucs.

Team 8 - Rich Hribar (Sharp Football Analysis)

Notes: If this wasn’t a PPR-specific scoring format, I’d like Reebs’ draft more, even though it’s still a really strong squad top-to-bottom. Kelce and Hopkins could conceivably finish 1-2 in the NFL in catches. Carson is the most overlooked RB2 year in and year out. But Montgomery and Damien Harris don’t figure to catch many passes between them. Sutton is still coming back from his torn ACL. JuJu needs to find his early-career form again. Aaron Rodgers is playing #mad still but figures to take a step back in the statistical department off his MVP year. Terrace Marshall has the makings of a late-round gem. Mattison is one of fantasy’s top handcuffs.

Team 9 - Lawrence Jackson (Independent Analyst)

Notes: Barkley and Harris are do-it-all three-down workhorses. Great start, but I just wish Lawrence’s WR situation was a bit better after Woods. Brown is probably going to have a better year, but I don’t love Davis or Edwards this early in the draft. Overall, this is a solid roster, but nothing jumps out as being flashy. It’s a gritty squad.

Team 10 - Jennifer Piacenti (Fantasy Alarm)

Notes: Even after starting RB-RB-RB, I still like the WR group here headlined by Kupp and a pair of No. 1 wideouts on their respective teams in Cooks and Chark. Henderson’s ADP is soaring, and Ekeler should be in the Round 1 conversation. Jamaal Williams is a sneaky bet to finish as a top-25 fantasy back under a run-first coaching staff who handpicked Williams. Mooney is one of the flavors of the week to be a breakout candidate as the Bears’ WR2. D-Jax is going to be impossible to predict his big weeks, but they’re going to happen if he’s healthy.

Team 11 - Andy Behrens (Yahoo!)

Notes: At RB, it’s hard to see Taylor and Dobbins catching more than 40-50 passes combined, and Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines are in Taylor’s way a bit with Gus Edwards a threat to some of Dobbins’ goal-line work. Edmonds, Gordon, and Lindsay are strong RB3 grabs. Love the WR duo of Tyreek and Godwin, obviously, but Smith, Pittman, and Bateman are somewhat scary rounding out the position. Mahomes is the premier fantasy quarterback.

Team 12 - Denny Carter (NBC Sports EDGE)

Nots: Denny went full #ZeroRB mode, hammering the WR spot with an incredible foursome of Diggs, Ridley, Moore, and Claypool. Hard not to love that group and then coming back with Allen to pair with Diggs. But Michael Thomas is out several weeks, and Moore has a busted quad that has him sidelined still. Javonte Williams and Gus Edwards are sharing their backfields with Melvin Gordon and J.K. Dobbins. Bernard’s supposedly going to be the Bucs’ pass-catching back. Stevenson is the Patriots’ preseason darling but still hasn’t played with the No. 1 offense.