'A good feeling but now we need to win one more'

[Getty Images]

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca is pleased that his side only need one more win, but is still expecting a "tough game" on Monday.

The Foxes face Preston North End in their penultimate game of the season and it is in their own hands to confirm promotion back to the Premier League with three more points.

They sit top of the table on 94 points, four points ahead of Leeds United and five ahead of third-place Ipswich Town.

"It's a good feeling, to be honest," Maresca said in his pre-match news conference.

"As we said many times, it is a very long season, so to be in the place that we are in now is a good feeling.

"Before Southampton, we didn't know how many points we needed, but now we know, we're just one win from promotion. It's a good feeling but now we need to win one more.

"It's just about the Preston game. We know it will be a tough game. They beat Leeds, beat Ipswich, beat Coventry. So it's a tough game, but we are going to try and prepare like we have all season."

By the time Leicester travel to Deepdale, they could already be guaranteed their top-flight spot if Leeds were to lose to QPR on Friday, but the Foxes boss will not be watching.

"Friday night I usually watch my son's session," he added. "Then, because it is the weekend, we have a pizza with the family, so we will do the same. Yes, I will be checking sometimes but it is good [that we need just one more win]."