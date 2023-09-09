Good enough: These are Arkansas’ Players of the Game vs Kent State
Statistically, Arkansas’ day against Kent State wasn’t what one would call great.
Actually, outside of a couple players, it would be hard to call what the Razorbacks did on the stat sheet in a 28-6 win even good.
A victory is a victory, though, and defensively, the numbers did have some quality. Linebackers Jaheim Thomas and Antonio Grier, both transfers, established themselves as regulars both now and for the future. The Arkansas secondary gave up just 174 yards and no scores. And the defense as a whole, led by the defensive line, logged seven sacks.
They were so good, anyway, that Arkansas’ below-par day offensively could be easily forgiven.
Here are the players the staff at Razorbacks Wire picked as Arkansas’ Players of the Game against the Golden Flashes.
Offense: KJ Jefferson (Editor E. Wayne)
Jefferson did not put up massive numbers, but he made just enough plays at just enough crucial moments to make sure Arkansas was never too scared against a lower-tier opponent.
Offense: Jefferson (contributor Steve Andrews)
Jefferson accounted for two of Arkansas’ three touchdowns. Both passing scores went to wide receiver Andrew Armstrong.
Offense: Isaac TeSlaa (contributor Connor Goodson)
The other big newcomer in Arkansas’ wide-receiving unit didn’t have a touchdown. But Isaac TeSlaa did make three catches for a team-high 51 yards, including one on third down that set up Arkansas’ third touchdown.
Offense: Andrew Armstrong (contributor Derek Oxford)
Armstrong didn’t light up yardage-wise, netting just 21. But without him as a No. 1 target – he led Arkansas with four grabs – the Razorbacks’ day might have gone differently.
Defense: Jaheim Thomas (E. Wayne, Goodson)
Thomas seems to have firmly entrenched himself as Arkansas’ No. 1 linebacker. He led the team with in tackles for the second straight game, logging 12 on Saturday to go along with 1 1/2 sacks.
Defense: Christopher Paul
Paul was expected to Arkansas’ No. 1 linebacker before the season began and he still might be. Despite missing the entire first half because of a targeting penalty last week against Western Carolina, Paul still had five tackles and a sack.
Defense: Grier (Andrews)
Grier had just three tackles, but his interception returned for a touchdown provided Arkansas’ first points of the game. He should only improve, too, coach Sam Pittman said as he the head Hog said he didn’t think Grier was 100% healthy yet.