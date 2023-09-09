Good enough: These are Arkansas’ Players of the Game vs Kent State

Statistically, Arkansas’ day against Kent State wasn’t what one would call great.

Actually, outside of a couple players, it would be hard to call what the Razorbacks did on the stat sheet in a 28-6 win even good.

A victory is a victory, though, and defensively, the numbers did have some quality. Linebackers Jaheim Thomas and Antonio Grier, both transfers, established themselves as regulars both now and for the future. The Arkansas secondary gave up just 174 yards and no scores. And the defense as a whole, led by the defensive line, logged seven sacks.

They were so good, anyway, that Arkansas’ below-par day offensively could be easily forgiven.

Here are the players the staff at Razorbacks Wire picked as Arkansas’ Players of the Game against the Golden Flashes.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – SEPTEMBER 09: K.J. Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks drops back to pass in the first half during the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Jefferson did not put up massive numbers, but he made just enough plays at just enough crucial moments to make sure Arkansas was never too scared against a lower-tier opponent.

Offense: Jefferson (contributor Steve Andrews)

Sep 9, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) warms up prior to the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson accounted for two of Arkansas’ three touchdowns. Both passing scores went to wide receiver Andrew Armstrong.

Offense: Isaac TeSlaa (contributor Connor Goodson)

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – SEPTEMBER 09: Isaac TeSlaa #4 of the Arkansas Razorbacks signals first down during the second half of the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Golden Flashes 28-6. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The other big newcomer in Arkansas’ wide-receiving unit didn’t have a touchdown. But Isaac TeSlaa did make three catches for a team-high 51 yards, including one on third down that set up Arkansas’ third touchdown.

Offense: Andrew Armstrong (contributor Derek Oxford)

Sep 9, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (2) catches a pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Kent State Golden Flashes corner back Capone Blue (1) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 28-6. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Armstrong didn’t light up yardage-wise, netting just 21. But without him as a No. 1 target – he led Arkansas with four grabs – the Razorbacks’ day might have gone differently.

Defense: Jaheim Thomas (E. Wayne, Goodson)

Oct 16, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jaheim Thomas (24) stops UCF Knights quarterback Joey Gatewood (7) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas seems to have firmly entrenched himself as Arkansas’ No. 1 linebacker. He led the team with in tackles for the second straight game, logging 12 on Saturday to go along with 1 1/2 sacks.

Defense: Christopher Paul

Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks mascots during the second quarter against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Paul was expected to Arkansas’ No. 1 linebacker before the season began and he still might be. Despite missing the entire first half because of a targeting penalty last week against Western Carolina, Paul still had five tackles and a sack.

Defense: Grier (Andrews)

Sep 9, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Antonio Grier (3) celebrates with teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Grier had just three tackles, but his interception returned for a touchdown provided Arkansas’ first points of the game. He should only improve, too, coach Sam Pittman said as he the head Hog said he didn’t think Grier was 100% healthy yet.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire