How good can Eagles running back Boston Scott be?

One of the more intriguing guys on the Eagles' roster is Boston Scott, who like so many others started on the practice squad and had carved out a significant role by the end of the season.

Is Scott just a flash-in-the-pan who had a few nice moments before teams figured him out?

Or is he a legit talent who can be an effective change-of-pace running back playing behind Miles Sanders?

Scott didn't find his way onto the active roster until mid-October, when Corey Clement went on Injured Reserve, and he wasn't really a significant part of the offense until the last month of the season.

But he still managed to rush for 270 yards with a 4.0 average and five TDs and catch 27 balls for 227 more yards.

Over the last month of the season, only four NFL backs had more receiving yards – Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley and Melvin Gordon, and only 11 had more yards from scrimmage.

The former Saints 6th-round draft pick showed a combination of elusiveness and power both as a runner and receiver and proved to be a valuable No. 2 back with Clement, Darren Sproles and Jordan Howard all out with injuries.

What's next? How much better can he get?

I haven't arrived by any means," Scott said in a recent chat. "I haven't reached the standard I have for myself. I appreciate all the support, I appreciate all the love, but I'm not done. I'm still hungry. There's still more.

Scott's always been one of those guys who's had to fight for everything.

Walk-on at Louisana Tech. Late-round draft pick. Stints on both the Saints' and Eagles' practice squads.

It wasn't until the Eagles' Week 14 win over the Giants, when he ran 10 times for 59 yards and a TD and caught six passes for 69 yards, that we all really saw what kind of player he could be.

Never feel comfortable," he said. "Never satisfied. Always hungry. That'll never change. Since I was a walk-on. That's definitely where I laid the foundation of never being satisfied. I want to be the best at what I do. I want to be up there with the elite, and the only way to get there is through hard work and dedication. I'm a long way off from where I want to be, but I'm definitely determined to get there.

Sproles has retired, Clement is still under contract and Howard is facing free agency.

Where does Scott fit in?

It's a fascinating question and the answer really depends on whether you believe Scott's performance late last year was a fluke or whether he can really be an impact player in this league.

I'm just really thankful Doug and Howie had faith in me to continue to put me out there," he said. "I made mistakes, and I learned from them and I think every rep I spent out there on the field my confidence grew, and I look forward to continuing to build on what I've put together in my time here. There's plenty to clean up. I'm far, far from where I want to be, but it's definitely a good starting point and having something to build on in the offseason.

There's really no reason to think Scott can't do what he did the last four weeks over a full season.

He's got the physical tools, he's got the toughness, he's got the attitude.

Can he be what Correll Buckhalter was to Brian Westbrook?

Can he be what Charlie Garner was to Ricky Watters?

Can he be what Earl Gros was to Timmy Brown? (That one's for Ray Didinger)

We already saw it during a playoff push. A full season of Boston Scott is going to be fun to watch.

