How good is Duke football’s 2024 recruiting class? Kobe Smith is the headliner

Duke football put a wrap on its 2024 recruiting class by adding a 17th player to its group on Wednesday.

The Blue Devils did most of their work in the early signing period, with 16 players inking their commitments to Manny Diaz ahead of his first season as head coach.

According to the 274Sports Composite rankings, Duke’s 2024 recruiting class is 62nd nationally.

Philadelphia cornerback Khari Reid was the latest addition ahead of national signing day. The Blue Devils have nine defensive players set to join the squad.

Here’s a breakdown of what Duke did with its 2024 recruiting class and three standouts players to watch.

Tennessee edge rusher Kobe Smith is Blue Devils’ headliner

A three-sport athlete and state champion wrestler, Smith is Duke’s top-ranked recruit and one of the top edge rushers in the nation. During his time at Red Bank High in Tennessee, Smith racked up more than 200 tackles, 13 forced fumbles and six defensive TDs. Diaz is known for creating havoc as a defensive coordinator. Smith seems capable of bringing that to Durham.

Landan Callahan stays home, sticks with the Blue Devils

Another defender and one of Duke’s top recruits, Callahan is a 5-foot-11, 163-pound cornerback out of Ronald Reagan High. Defensive MVP at the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas showcase event, Callahan had six interceptions and 35 pass breakups in his prep career.

Wide receiver Chase Tyler tops among skill players

Chase Tyler out of Powder Springs, Georgia, is expected to be one of Duke’s top playmakers in the 2024 class. A two-sport athlete, the 6-foot-2, 157-pound wide receiver recorded nearly 100 receptions to go with 1,546 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior at Hiram.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at @rbaxley@fayobserver.com or on X/Twitter @RoddBaxley.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How good is Duke football’s 2024 recruiting class?