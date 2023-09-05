How good can Drew Allar be for Penn State football's future? It starts with this now ...

The Drew Allar era of Penn State football is only one game old.

How good can this 19-year-old quarterback truly become?

Everything seems in line to be one of the best ever at Penn State. The enviable frame for seeing over defenders and pushing them aside. The arm strength to make any throw on the field. The 5-star recruiting profile.

Consider that former Nittany Lion great Kerry Collins possessed a similar build and arm and even debuted against the West Virginia Mountaineers more than 30 years ago.

But that's for the future, comparisons like that.

For now, Allar must focus on improving his performance one week at a time, starting with Saturday's game in Beaver Stadium against FCS standout Delaware.

How good is he now?

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar gets a pass off with West Virginia pressure closing in on him during the season opener at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College.

He seems to own the right demeanor and poise.

He's as easy-going and yet poised in how he handles pressure on the field as reporter questions. Nothing seems to bother the kid, nothing flusters him. Not an emergency appearance on the road in his very first college game last year. Not constant rush pressure Saturday against West Virginia, including one vicious, head-on hit. Not a couple of glaring mistakes, one that should have been intercepted, another that negated a long touchdown.

So how good is he before his second college start?

Drew Allar, Big Ten star vs. West Virginia

He owns a unique understanding and feel of the game. That allowed him to throw for 325 yards and three touchdowns against WVU — and get named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

"When he gets into problems he knows where to go with the ball," coach James Franklin said. "He can focus on the defense because he knows where everybody (on offense) is going to be.

"When you're not poised you have a tendency to jump over reads and skip over progressions because your feet are antsy or your eyes are antsy. He's just so calm and poised, it allows him to go through progressions and read defenders.

"A lot of young quarterbacks ... hold onto the ball, waiting for the sexier route to come open, rather than just going through your progressions. ... He doesn't do that. That's why you're able to distribute the ball to nine different receivers.

"That's where the defensive coordinator watches the film and says, 'God, we have to cover the entire field.'"

How good is Allar at making mundane and yet crucial throws?

Franklin highlights his ability to throw shallow passes to the wide side of the field — what about amounts to a long screen pass. But Allar makes that throw quickly and with authority, giving his receiver time to maneuver up-field. His execution can turn a 3-yard pickup into six or eight or more.

"Most college defenses are going to give you that," Franklin said. "And he can make that throw with ease, and when you do that, it opens a lot of other aspects of your playbook."

How good is Allar at making the special play?

Already, he can make throws, because of his vision and arm strength, that most cannot. Take his ill-advised sidearm pass he completed in the Blue-White Game to avoid a rushing defender.

Drew Allar to KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Drew Allar’s first victory tunnel walk … pic.twitter.com/67PSJqtYHb — Frank Bodani (@YDRPennState) September 3, 2023

Take his opening touchdown pass vs. West Virginia. He climbed the pocket under pressure and threw deep, while on the move.

He didn't lead wideout KeAndre Lambert-Smith as hoped. A defensive back was nearby and closing. But Allar's arm strength allowed the ball to somehow arrive before trouble.

Franklin said it's a fine coaching line he's willing to walk. One he must.

Allar described it, matter-of-factly, as risk management. A feel, he said, a decision to be made because of the situation.

"Maybe for most quarterbacks, if you're rolling to your right, you would say never throw back across your body with a crossing route," Franklin explained. "I'd still say that is the general rule. But maybe that degree (Allar) can throw that is a wider grace period than you'd give other guys. He may have a little bit more wiggle room."

"We want to coach him in things that are time-tested but not limit his ability to make special throws for our offense."

Franklin paused for a moment.

"To say that ability doesn't affect the rules for coaches and players would not be accurate. Ability plays a part in that."

Which is why Allar is so uniquely good right now.

And why the future keeps coming up after just one game.

