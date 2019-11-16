Good Counsel beats Gonzaga to secure spot in WCAC championship

The Good Counsel Falcons flew past the Eagles on Friday night en route to a 44-14 victory, making them the first to secure their seat in the WCAC championship game.

The Falcons set the tone early. Their defense forced a Zaga 3-and-out on the Eagles first possession and Good Counsel followed it up with a Sy'veon Wilkerson touchdown run. That sequence of events would be foreshadowing for what was to occur throughout the night.

Early in the second quarter, Caleb Williams drove the Eagles down the field, capping off the drive with a spectacular 16-yard scamper. The touchdown gave Gonzaga a 7-6 lead, one that would be short-lived and the only lead they'd have all night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wilkerson scored again on the Falcons next possession and quarterback Chase Williams connected with Sean Aaron in the corner of the end zone just before the half, extending Good Counsel's lead to 20-7 at the break. The Falcons offense, which has struggled at times this season, had found its' wings.

"The defense and special teams carried us early in the year," said coach Andy Stefanelli. "We were seeing improvement- it just wasn't showing up on the scoreboard all the time. Tonight, the offense played great. It all finally came together."

Gonzaga looked to flurry to start the third. They recovered an on-side kick and drove the ball into scoring position. When the Good Counsel defense tightened, the drive stalled ending in a Mitchell Melton sack of Caleb Williams, which forced a turnover on downs.

The Falcons flustered the 5-star quarterback all night. They pressured him relentlessly, blanketed his receivers, which led to coverage sacks and limited the lanes by which he could run.

Story continues

"Caleb is a great player," said Stefanelli. "The plan was to try and contain him. We didn't rush him every time- we sent some blitzes, but because he's just as dangerous running as he is passing the ball, so we were just focused on containing him."

After a field goal increased the GC lead to 23-7, Mitchell Melton made another big play, this time deflecting a Williams screen pass, which was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Ronnell McCorn.

With the physicality of the Falcons offensive line beginning to wear down the Eagles, Wilkerson ran off-tackle, untouched 25 yards for his 3rd of 4 touchdowns on the night. He attributed his success to the blocking of his line and receivers.

"We played a complete game on offense and I feel good about that," said Wilkerson.

Good Counsel outscored Gonzaga 24-0 in the decisive third quarter, turning what began as a hard-fought battle into a blow out victory. Few picked the Falcons to win, nonetheless to do so in such a convincing manner. Despite entering the contest with Gonzaga as the higher seed, many pundits predicted the Eagles would fly to the championship game. Few outside of the GC locker room thought they'd advance-a thought that wasn't overlooked by the Falcons.

"We talked about it all week. We knew nobody believed in us," said Wilkerson, "nobody has believed in us all year, so we came out to prove everybody wrong again."

Good Counsel will have one more opportunity to silence their doubters; next week in the WCAC championship game.





Good Counsel beats Gonzaga to secure spot in WCAC championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington