‘It’s good for college football;’ Dan Lanning reacts to news that Civil War will continue

An Oregon Duck football schedule without the Oregon State Beavers on it would just be too much for most fans, on either side, to handle.

With the move to the Big Ten, the Ducks’ Civil War rivalry with Oregon State was very much in doubt, but thanks to some scheduling changes, the two teams will indeed meet up for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The game not occurring as the last regular season game will be strange enough, but it will occur nonetheless, and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is thrilled the two schools could work something out.

“I think it’s good for college football,” Lanning said. “It’s a rivalry that certainly means something to us here, and I think it means something to them. So it’s good to see games like that still exist.”

While the Ducks will be moving to the Big Ten, the Beavers weren’t so lucky. They’ve had a difficult time, with Washington State, finding a new conference to compete in with the Pac-12 dissolving. Both the Beavers and Cougars have entered into a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference for the 2024 season, but that’s a short-term solution to a long-term problem.

Oregon will travel to Corvallis and play OSU Sept. 14 and the Beavers will come to Eugene sometime during the 2025 season.

